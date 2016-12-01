Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 2, 2016 | 2:06am IST

Pictures of the month: November

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland, California, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
The body of a dead man with his head wrapped with masking tape, whom police said was a victim of a drug-related vigilante execution, lays on a street in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Syrians that evacuated eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you." And shows the Syrian national flag and the Russian national flag. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
