Pictures of the month: November
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it at Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An armed vigilante holds an AK-47 rifle in the center Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured man, who according to witnesses was pushed from a moving vehicle, spits blood as he lies on the side of a road in Nairobi, Kenya, October 30, 2015. The man could hardly stand due to his injuries and appeared to be intoxicated. Around 2...more
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, as he works to repair it, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn...more
A wooden cross floats among poppies that have been thrown into a fountain in Trafalgar Square during the Armistice Day of remembrance in central London November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty...more
A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. The note reads: "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Drapes soaked in blood lie on the floor of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A government worker cleans debris floating on a river ahead of the annual rainy season in north Jakarta, Indonesia November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and...more
Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their...more
Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris November 29,...more
A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. In the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman said the...more
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
People help lift a horse who slipped pulling a cart, overloaded with sacks of onions, on outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected militants linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by...more
Demonstrators chant as the walk the streets during protests in Chicago, Illinois November 24, 2015 reacting to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was...more
Lindsay Becker representing the U.S. poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty...more
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Belgian soldier patrols a shopping street in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A refugee swims behind a raft overcrowded with migrants and refugees as a Frontex plane flies above near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Blue, white and red brassieres, the colours of the French national flag, hang from a balcony in Marseille, France, November 27, 2015 as the French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on...more
Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when...more
Shoppers enter the Herald Square Subway station after early morning Black Friday Shopping in New York November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie share a moment during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Undercover Israeli security personnel point their pistols as they move towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A doll, placed by stranded Iranian migrant protesters, hangs from barbed wire in front of Madedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni November 29, 2015. The protesters were demonstrating against what they say...more
Rescue workers look for bodies of miners killed by a landslide at Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A journalist waits for the start of a news conference at Toshiba's head office in Tokyo, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A couple stands in the rain as the blue, white and red colours of France's national flag are projected onto the sails of Sydney's Opera House in Australia November 14, 2015 following the attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl looks at a bird fishing in the sea in Cancun, October 14, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water resources...more
A seagull stands on the art-work "Where the Tides ebb and flow" by Argentinian artist Pedro Marzorati installed in a pond at the Montsouris park ahead of the COP21 World Climate Summit in Paris, France, November 26, 2015. The conference of the 2015...more
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl, who was injured by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, stands at the entrance of her house in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
