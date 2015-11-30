Pictures of the month: November

Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. In the Bible Belt of southern U.S. states, Kentucky and Georgia among them, church and religion are ever present, from well-attended services to prayer groups and choirs. Crosses hang from necklaces and prayers are said before meals and Little League baseball sessions. Even so, Americans as a whole are becoming less religious, judging by such markers as church attendance, prayer and belief in God, according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center. REUTERS/Brittany Greeson

