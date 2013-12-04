Pictures of the month: November

Police officers stand near the dead body of a woman, which had been covered with a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City July 13, 2013. Police officers said the woman who was approximately 20 years of age showed signs that she had been of tortured and was killed elsewhere before being placed at the dumping ground, where her body was later discovered by villagers. Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her gender. El Salvador has the highest incidence of femicide in the world, and Guatemala has the third highest rate, according to a study published by the NGO, The Academic Council on the United Nations System. According to UN Women, in Honduras femicide is thought to be the second most common cause of death among women of reproductive age. The organisation also states that an average of two women are murdered every day in Guatemala. November 25 marks the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez