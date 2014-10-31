Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 1, 2014 | 1:51am IST

Pictures of the month: October

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 58
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Protesters are pepper sprayed by riot police during a confrontation at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 58
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
3 / 58
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 58
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
5 / 58
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 58
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 58
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Secret Service agents keep watch as President Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 58
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
9 / 58
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 58
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 58
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Close
12 / 58
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A blindfolded man suspected of passing on military information to the Syrian government waits to be interrogated after being arrested by Free Syrian Army fighters, inside an FSA-run prison in Aleppo, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 58
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside their school at a slum in Islamabad, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 58
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
15 / 58
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and the Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Close
16 / 58
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A woman looks up from her voting booth as President Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 58
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 58
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
19 / 58
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 58
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Miss Switzerland 2014 Laetitia Guarino reacts after she won the Miss Switzerland beauty pageant on the Federal Square in Bern, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
21 / 58
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honor the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 58
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A child runs on a vehicle passageway after pro-democracy protesters have blocked the traffic from going through at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 58
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
24 / 58
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky protested against the use of forensic psychiatry for politically motivated purposes. He cut off his earlobe to demonstrate how authorities could 'cut off' an unwanted individual from society by using psychiatric and medical diagnosis to forcefully send a person to a penitentiary hospital, according to Pavlensky. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky protested against the use of forensic psychiatry for politically motivated purposes. He cut off his earlobe to demonstrate how authorities could 'cut off' an unwanted individual from society by using psychiatric and medical diagnosis to forcefully send a person to a penitentiary hospital, according to Pavlensky. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
25 / 58
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
(L to R) Plaintiffs Moudi Sbeity and his partner Derek Kitchen, Kody Partridge and her wife Laurie Wood take a a "selfie" as they celebrate at a same-sex marriage rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
26 / 58
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
27 / 58
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
28 / 58
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
29 / 58
Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Goel Ratzon speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. An Israeli court sentenced Ratzon, a polygamous cult leader, to 30 years' imprisonment for sex crimes against his wives and daughters as part of what prosecutors described as a mind-boggling saga of dominance and delusions of deity. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool
Close
30 / 58
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A photographer takes pictures of an installation titled "Infinity Mirrored Room - Filled With the Brilliance of Life" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama during her exhibition at the Rufino Tamayo museum in Mexico City, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
31 / 58
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
32 / 58
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
33 / 58
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
34 / 58
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
35 / 58
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
36 / 58
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A woman gestures next to vehicles destroyed in a car bomb attack in the Shaoula neighbourhood of Baghdad, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
37 / 58
People gathered around a damaged armored personnel carrier captured by members of the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion, according to their commander, from pro-russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People gathered around a damaged armored personnel carrier captured by members of the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion, according to their commander, from pro-russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, October 21, 2014....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
People gathered around a damaged armored personnel carrier captured by members of the Ukrainian interior ministry's Azov battalion, according to their commander, from pro-russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
38 / 58
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest to show solidarity with al-Aqsa mosque, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
39 / 58
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
40 / 58
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the 'M' letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
41 / 58
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel review a guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
42 / 58
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
43 / 58
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Health workers attend a protest outside La Paz Hospital, calling for Spain's Health Minister Ana Mato to resign after a Spanish nurse contracted Ebola, in Madrid, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
44 / 58
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
45 / 58
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A Palestinian boy throws stones at an armored wheel loader of the Israeli Defense Forces during clashes following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
46 / 58
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California, October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
47 / 58
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave way. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Police officials examine the scene of an accident at a shopping district in Seongnam, South Korea, October 17, 2014. Fourteen people were killed at a open-air pop concert in South Korea when the cover of a ventilation shaft they were standing on gave way. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
48 / 58
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Close
49 / 58
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct rescue operations on Mount Ontake in central Japan, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan
Close
50 / 58
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. Foad, a French truck driver of Moroccan origin, travelled alone through war-torn Syria to rescue his 15-year-old sister from an Islamist group she said was holding her captive. But when they finally stood face to face, in tears, she would not leave. Foad is convinced that his sister Nora, whom he described as an impressionable teen who loved Disney movies before leaving for Syria one afternoon in January, stayed on because she was threatened with execution by the French-speaking commander, or emir, of the group she joined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. Foad, a French truck driver of...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Foad, the brother of 15 year-old Nora who left her home in Avignon for Syria nine months ago, shows a portrait he took last September on his cell phone as he attends an interview with Reuters in Paris, October 6, 2014. Foad, a French truck driver of Moroccan origin, travelled alone through war-torn Syria to rescue his 15-year-old sister from an Islamist group she said was holding her captive. But when they finally stood face to face, in tears, she would not leave. Foad is convinced that his sister Nora, whom he described as an impressionable teen who loved Disney movies before leaving for Syria one afternoon in January, stayed on because she was threatened with execution by the French-speaking commander, or emir, of the group she joined. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
51 / 58
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Motorcyclists tumble at the start of the Nordic Extreme Biking event of the 2014 Gotland Grand National at the Gotland island in the Baltic sea, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency
Close
52 / 58
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
53 / 58
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
54 / 58
Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to Hamilton, Ontario, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Firemen salute from the top of their truck as residents stand below them with flags on a bridge to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo as the motorcade and hearse carrying his body passes along Highway 401, the nation's "Highway of Heroes", enroute to Hamilton, Ontario, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
55 / 58
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk,...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
56 / 58
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army Air and Anti-Air Force in a photo released October 30, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
57 / 58
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A young Kurdish refugee from Kobani holds a toy pistol at a Kurdish refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
58 / 58
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Clashes in Jerusalem, West Bank

Tensions run high in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

01 Nov 2014
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.

31 Oct 2014
India this week

India this week

Photographs from India which caught our eyes this week.

31 Oct 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures