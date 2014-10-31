Pictures of the month: October

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky...more

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits on the wall enclosing the Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry after he cut off a part of his earlobe during his protest action titled 'Segregation' in Moscow, October 19, 2014. Pavlensky protested against the use of forensic psychiatry for politically motivated purposes. He cut off his earlobe to demonstrate how authorities could 'cut off' an unwanted individual from society by using psychiatric and medical diagnosis to forcefully send a person to a penitentiary hospital, according to Pavlensky. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

