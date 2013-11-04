Pictures of the month: October
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, signs a copy of her book before an event launching her memoir, "I Am Malala", at the Southbank Centre in central London October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Family Hoppmann poses in the sleeping room of the 'Bunker-Museum' in Rennsteighoehe near the eastern city of Ilmenau October 12, 2013. The museum is a former East German bunker, built in the 1970s to shelter the district's command unit in an emergency. The 3,600-square-meter bunker now offers visitors the chance to stay there overnight as part of a historical "reality experience". Depending on the size of their group, guests can pay 109 euros each for a 16-hour stay, during which they wear National People's Army (NVA) uniform and are treated as former East German soldiers for a night. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A resident takes a picture of National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Leonardo Duarte (C), who lost his eyesight as a young adult victim of an attempted robbery, and his wife Eusebia Casimiro (2nd L), who was left blind during surgery to remove a brain tumor, walk with other visually impaired friends in Buenos Aires, May 6, 2013. Leonardo and Eusebia are two of around 400,000 blind people in Argentina, who despite having their lives improved through the legalization of guide dogs in more public places, still face a lack of jobs, a major problem according to the Association for Aid to the Blind. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A resident looks out from a window of his family's home, which fell into a river, after an earthquake in Buenavista, Bohol a day after an earthquake hit central Philippines October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Patients receive brainwave therapy at a hospital specializing in mental health care in Quzhou Zhejiang province, China, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Russian police detain a man following a protest in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 13, 2013. Demonstrators, some chanting racist slogans, vandalized a shopping center and scuffled with police in a Moscow neighborhood after the killing of a young man that residents blamed on a migrant from the Caucasus. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. America's Haunts, a trade association, estimates there are 1,200 large-scale, for-profit haunted attractions in the U.S. plus another 3,000 haunted houses operated by charities that open for only a day or two every year. The commercial attractions collectively bring in from $300 million to $500 million annually. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Breast cancer survivor Karelia Davila, 51, shows the scar from her mastectomy at her house in Managua October 18, 2013. According to local media, breast cancer accounts for 16.7 percent of tumors in women in Nicaragua, and is the most common cancer among women worldwide. October is breast cancer awareness month around the world. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A model reacts as designer Obiora Ichiebuke (R) makes last-minute alterations to her dress seconds before she had to walk on the catwalk for the presentation of the ROOOI collection during Liverpool Fashion Week in northern England October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
President Barack Obama has some trouble closing a plastic bag during a visit to Martha's Table, a kitchen that provides meals for the needy, in Washington October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A masked student is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle, during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, October 22, 2013. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A man walks with a chair on his shoulders in downtown Rome October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks at himself in a truck's side mirror, which has been broken off the vehicle, near his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, some 55 km (34 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago, Viktor decided to lead the life of a hermit, and settled in this secluded forest area hidden from civilization. He reads the Bible, and survives mainly on fish, berries, mushrooms and other food he can find. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Afghan boys play on a destroyed car in Kabul October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Relatives of four victims killed in an attack at a wedding on Sunday, attend their funerals at Virgin Church in Cairo October 21, 2013. Egyptian Coptic Christians joyfully waited outside the Virgin Church in Cairo for the bride to arrive to join the groom for their wedding. Instead bearded men on a motorcycle pulled up and fired on the crowd, deepening the fears of many Christians that their minority community will pay the bloodiest price for the ouster of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. The bride and groom survived, but four other Christians who had come to share their happy occasion, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Pope Francis waves as he tries to grab an handkerchief thrown by a faithful as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi react after riot police released tear gas along a road at Kornish El Nile, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel in Cairo October 6, 2013. Thousands of supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi marched through Cairo towards Tahrir Square, where pro-army supporters gathered to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces in 1973. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create ornamental objects, musical instruments and toys for children to entertain them during Eid al-Adha. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi September 22, 2013. With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as it tries to complete its multi-billion dollar transformation into a winter sports hub. If everything goes according to plan the Games will be a showcase for Russia's achievements under President Vladimir Putin, the culmination of a six-year personal project on a truly Soviet scale. But the President's dream could still be crushed if Sochi is not ready on time, protests break out over a Russian law banning "gay propaganda" or Islamist militants attack the Games. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer sits in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey September 9, 2013. Almaguer has lived in his car since he and his wife divorced ten years ago. The maintenance that has been done on the now 46-year-old Beetle is basic and few of the car's parts are original. The engine, which Almaguer starts by short-circuiting two wires under the hood, comes from a more modern VW Sedan. The wheels and seats are from another Volkswagen model and instead of a gear-stick Almaguer uses a plastic bathroom pipe. The company behind the classic car model which Almaguer calls home is on the up. Volkswagen said on October 30, 2013 that third-quarter operating profit rose by a fifth on the back of record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche, keeping the carmaker on track to meet full-year targets. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Parkinson's patient Ron Addison works out with a boxing trainer Justice Smith during his Rock Steady Boxing session in Costa Mesa, California September 16, 2013. According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, research has shown that exercise can transiently increase the levels of dopamine in the brain, which is significantly reduced in Parkinson's disease. The club, whose headquarters is in Indianapolis, was started in 2006 and has 15 affiliates in six U.S. States, and one in Australia. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Roujenka Romanes carries a suitcase on her way to her parents caravan prior to a dress rehearsal at the Gypsy "Romanes" circus in Paris, October 18, 2013. Roujenka Romanes, 13, is the main character of their new show "Voleurs de Poules!" (Chicken Thieves !), an allusion to gypsies, which is presented from October 19, 2013 to February 23, 2014. Roujenka is the fourth daughter of Alexandre and Delia Romanes, founders of the Romanes circus, she dreams to be one of the world best flamenco dancer. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by designer Hu Sheguang from Sheguang Hu Haute Couture Collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Former nuclear clean-up worker Ryo Goshima, 23, shows off a tattoo on his back as he poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Jung Ha-yoon, 2, is pictured in a ceramic container while playing with other children at the traditional sports square during the Royal and Aristocrat's Traditional Food Festival held at Unhyeon Palace, also known as Unhyeongung Royal Residence, in Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A Somali migrant lies on her bed in a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention center for immigrants, which currently holds 236 detainees, in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Visitors run down a stairway as tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Fitow surge past a barrier in Haining, Zhejiang province, China, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The U.S. Capitol is photographed behind a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. As many as a million government employees were making urgent plans on Monday for a possible midnight shutdown, with their unions urging Congress to strike a last-minute deal. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A member of a special forces unit under the military intelligence service takes part in a demonstration of skills in the city of Stavropol in southern Russia October 24, 2013. The day of special forces units of the Main Intelligence Directorate under the General Staff of the Armed Forces' of Russia is marked on October 24. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A policeman (2nd L) of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) controls a mock rioter during a SWAT police performance drill at a training base in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Theo Harcourt, a 13-year-old student, jumps over a fallen tree as he makes his way to school in Islington, north London October 28, 2013, after strong storm winds and rain battered southern parts of England and Wales, forcing flight cancellations, disrupting trains and closing roads and major bridges before the start of rush-hour. Local media dubbed the storm "St. Jude", after the patron saint of lost causes who is traditionally celebrated on October 28. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Boys use catapults to scare away birds from their rice paddy fields in the outskirts of the capital Antananarivo October 30, 2013. Madagascar is estimated to have a rice deficit of about 240,000 tonnes (milled equivalent) for the 2013/14 marketing year April/March), while approximately 48,000 tonnes of imported maize would be required to satisfy the national deficit, according to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme (WFP). REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi lvisits a simulation of a forward operating base at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, Surrey October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Peter Nicholls
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen holds the hands of designers Jeziel Moraes (L) and Adriana Zucco (R) on stage after presenting a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man dressed as Captain America adjusts his mask after washing his hands in the bathroom at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cast member Stanley Tucci (L) talks to Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz (R) during the filming of a scene for the movie "Transformers: Age of Extinction", in Hong Kong October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man carries a girl, who was injured in a bomb blast, as she is brought to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in Peshawar October 7, 2013. A bomb that exploded near a polio vaccination team in the volatile northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Monday killed at least two people, and possibly as many as six, police said, the latest in a string of attacks against health workers. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel (L) talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2013. Warshel, a U.S. and Israel citizen, won the Nobel chemistry prize with U.S. scientists Martin Karplus and Michael Levitt on Wednesday for pioneering work on computer programs that simulate complex chemical processes and have revolutionized research in areas from drugs to solar energy. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, awarding the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million) to Karplus, Levitt and Warshel, said their work had effectively taken chemistry into cyberspace. Long gone were the days of modelling reactions using plastic balls and sticks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A flag is seen near a neighborhood where homes were destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Ortley Beach, New Jersey October 27, 2013. Progress is being seen to areas along the beachfront area while others remain untouched with just days until the one year anniversary of the storm. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bulgarian Roma Sashka Ruseva (L), 38, holds her son Atanas, 2, as she speaks to media outside her house in the town of Nikolaevo, some 280km (173miles) east of Sofia October 24, 2013. Bulgarian police have identified a couple they suspect are the natural parents of a blonde girl found in a Roma camp in Greece, and prosecutors are investigating the woman for selling her child, officials said. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of an Islamic sect An-Nadzir shouts, "God is great" during an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Mawang Lake in Gowa regency, Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, October 14, 2013. Members of the small sect called An-Nadzir color their hair, live a basic life of farming and fishing, condemn militancy of any kind, and believe in salvation without discrimination and living in peace with others. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. Twelve years into the war on militancy, Pakistan's police are chronically under-funded. This year's federal budget gave the military about $6 billion and the police $686 million, a lopsided allocation mirrored in the disbursement of foreign aid. While the United States has given Pakistan about $30 billion since 2001, the police have got a tiny fraction compared with the military. A little of that reached the country's top police bomb disposal unit in the city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Belgian physicist Francois Englert reacts as he appears at the balcony of his house in Brussels October 8, 2013, after he and Britain's Peter Higgs won the 2013 Nobel prize for physics. The two scientists won the prize for predicting the existence of the Higgs boson - the particle key to explaining why elementary matter has mass - the award-giving body said on October 8. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik kisses his Australian wife Crown Princess Mary after they arrived at the Sydney Opera House for a gala concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world-renowned building, October 27, 2013. The royal couple are on a five-day official visit to Australia. REUTERS/Paul Miller/Pool
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A flower planted in a used tear gas canister is seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib, a Bilin resident, has been collecting the canisters left over from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians protesters during weekly protests in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Buddhist monk pushes a small plastic boat as he shows his flooded temple to reporters at Bang Ban district in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A riot police officer, on a armored personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture September 21, 2013. In 2011 a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant, resulting in a meltdown that became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. About 160,000 people living near the plant were ordered to move out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation zone. The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co, is struggling to contain contaminated water at the site 240 km north of Tokyo. There have been multiple leaks and glitches over the last two and a half years. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Olympic skeleton racer John Daly mimics his pre-race routine during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Egrets congregate on branches above a canal on Assateague Island off the Virginia Coast October 25, 2013. Many bird species make their home on Assateague on a seasonal basis, making the undeveloped island a popular destination for birdwatchers. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A mosque is reflected in a eye of a bull that was tied to a pole during the Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) festival in the small town of Ivie October 15, 2013. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed Abyei border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
