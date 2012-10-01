Pictures of the month: September
A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months. The officers escaped with little to no injuries. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Occupy Wall Street activist yells at friends after being arrested during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Passengers wait for their transfer at the Fraport airport in Frankfurt, September 4, 2012. Lufthansa passengers face widespread flight disruption after cabin crew representatives said they continue a series of strikes over pay and cost-cutting measures at Germany's largest airline. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa is pictured behind a curtain during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Zurich, will present September 27, a painting and historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the "Joconde" that is displayed in Le Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The mother of one of six teenagers found dead in Mesquita reacts during their funeral in Nilopolis September 11, 2012. The bodies of the six youths age between 15 and 19, were found naked with signs of torture wrapped in sheets in Mesquita, according to the police. According to relatives of the youths, the group, who live in Nilopolis in the Baixada Fluminense region, were in Mesquita for a kite festival and went missing after they decided to visit a waterfall near the Chatuba slum, which is dominated by a drug gang, according local media. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An artisanal gold miner peers into a small-scale mine where his colleague is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier in the week. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. Jinggangshan, is where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong's career as a revolutionary began to take off. In 1927, Mao and several communist leaders fled with a few thousands to the hills of Jinggangshan, hounded and outnumbered by Nationalist forces. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A fisherman throws his net at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro September 26, 2012. According to local media, temperatures have fallen down to about 16 degrees and winds could reach speeds of almost 76 km (47 miles) per hour. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Mona Renee Johnson becomes emotional as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout
A man in costume takes a drink during the annual West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 3, 2012. The parade celebrates Caribbean culture, though it has been marred by violence in past years, causing a greater police presence this year. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man is comforted by his relative after he arrived at the local hospital in Quetta, September 7, 2012, to find a family member shot dead. Unidentified gunmen on motorbike shot dead a senior police officer, investigating sectarian killings in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A municipal agent detains a suspected crack user during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, in the Madureira neighborhood September 21, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. The suspect was detained as he was underaged. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Brazil's Terezinha Guilhermina (L) and her guide Guilherme Soares de Santana cross the finish line to win the women's 100m - T11 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games September 5, 2012. The pair were racing against other athletes who were also visually impaired. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits during the Nicholas K Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
President Barack Obama embraces former President Bill Clinton after Clinton addressed the second session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vilma Bertila Bincoy (C), mother of 8-year-old Evelyn Yanisa Saquij Bin who was killed by a man in a classroom at a primary school, cries at her home in Tactic, in Alta Verapaz region, some 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 12, 2012. According to local media, the man who was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, had entered a school and killed two children, 8-year-old and a 13-year-old, with a machete. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Dennis Swindell leans over to kiss the inscribed name of his partner, Gary Lee Bright, on the South Tower pool wall during ceremonies marking the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary/POOL
People receive dental treatment at the Care Harbor/LA free clinic in Los Angeles September 27, 2012. The clinic will give an estimated 4,800 patients free dental work, medical exams, screenings and immunizations over four days. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as U.S. President Barack Obama arrives in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. The aurora was due to the interaction of a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun with Earth's magnetosphere. The CME left the Sun on August 31 and arrived on September 3. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout
The Tribute in Light illuminates the sky over New York's lower Manhattan skyline a day ahead of the 11-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks as Natsuki of Yokohama, Japan, raises his arms for a portrait from Brooklyn, September 10, 2012. The Tribute in Light is an art installation near the site of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Juan Carlos Castano, 43, turns on the TV in his emptied-out bedroom as he waits for the judicial commission to carry out his eviction in Madrid September 28, 2012. Castano, a Spanish national who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2000, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout. A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A police officer pretends to hang himself in front of the parliament during a rally in Athens September 6, 2012. About 4,000 Greek police, coastguards and firemen protested in Athens, staging faked suicides on gallows they placed outside the finance ministry and parliament to symbolize the pain of budget cuts. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Jewish settler youths look down from atop a structure on which they barricaded themselves in the illegal outpost of Migron, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, after eviction orders were handed to the residents September 2, 2012. Jewish settlers began leaving the unauthorized outpost in the occupied West Bank, the military said, obeying an Israeli supreme court order to vacate their homes. A few said they would remain and would not go voluntarily. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Residents push lawn mowers on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman and her child watch as a volunteer fights against a forest fire near Mengualde September 5, 2012. Several fires have burned thousands of hectares of forest land across the country in the last days. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman hits a man with a stick after he is accused of theft along with three other men at Tactic, in the Alta Verapaz region, about 189 km (117 miles) from Guatemala City, September 13, 2012. The local community tied up and beat four men who were accused of theft in the aftermath of a school killing. The man, who had entered a classroom and killed two children, ages 8 and 13, with a machete, was lynched and burnt alive by a mob, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Singer Katy Perry covers her ears as cars drive past during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, some 260km (161miles) east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities started demolishing some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Google founder Sergey Brin (L) and designer Diane von Furstenberg sit and watch the rehearsal for her Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, board a decorated truck at Honiara International Airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Dressed as a princess, Jennifer Knoepfel stands in the pits waiting for the next race during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer wore the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Oceanside Pirates Junior Varsity team runs an offense play against Mira Mesa in Oceanside, California September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A patron works on his laptop during the Tech Crunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, California, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. An American staff member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, Libyan security sources said on Wednesday. Armed gunmen attacked the compound, clashing with Libyan security forces before the latter withdrew as they came under heavy fire. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A man and his dog sleep on a tram in central Budapest September 14, 2012. For Hungarians lining up to work abroad, the government's promise to achieve a "fairy tale" of national prosperity soon is precisely that - more a fantasy than a realistic possibility. At least 300,000 Hungarians work in western Europe, according to government estimates, apparently unpersuaded that conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban's go-it-alone and often unpredictable policies can solve the nation's problems. Those still in Hungary are convinced neither by Orban's unconventional style of economics and politics, which has led to conflict at home and abroad, nor by a weak opposition. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A protester grimaces as she is dragged away by riot police outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital as the government prepares a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget that will be announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man paints a wall surrounding a village on the outskirts of Beijing September 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Toronto Blue Jays batter Edwin Encarnacion breaks his bat on a ground out against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball in Toronto September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A victim of forced hand amputation Alhader Ag Mahamoud, 30, attends a news conference organized by Amnesty International in Bamako September 20, 2012. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJWA) amputated Mahamoud's right hand on August 8, 2012, in the northern Malian town of Ansongo. MUJWA members convicted Mahamoud of stealing livestock and decided his punishment through the application of Sharia, or Islamic law. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula (C) is escorted out of his home by Los Angeles County Sheriff's officers in Cerritos, California September 15, 2012. Nakoula, a California man convicted of bank fraud has been escorted to an interview with federal officers probing possible probation violations stemming from the making of an anti-Islam video that has triggered violent protests in the Muslim world, police said. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports during a protest against the government in Dhaka September 30, 2012. Demonstrators demanding the government withdraw the recent power tariff hike marched towards the city's energy ministry, but were dispersed by local authorities using batons and tear gas, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney passes a crying baby back into the crowd gathered outside the American Legion Post 176 in Springfield, Virginia September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sculpture named 'Awilda' is pictured at the shore of the Botafogo beach in Rio de Janeiro, September 3, 2012. The 12-meters-tall sculpture created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa will take part in the upcoming art project 'OIR' (Other Ideas for Rio), on September 7, 2013. Several famous artists from different parts of the world will occupy public spaces in Rio with their art installations. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico stands in the ring after losing to Sergio Martinez of Argentina following their title fight at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A protester is dragged away by police during a demonstration outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man leads his horses away as firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a rural area of Brasilia, September 3, 2012. Drought, high temperatures and low humidity have caused fires to start at several places in Brasilia, according to officials. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An ethnic Shan Buddhist monk carries his robe as another looks out the window of their monastery in Yangon September 17, 2012. Many Shan parents send their boys into the Buddhist monkhood where they receive a basic education better than the one in their remote and impoverished villages. Education is so poor in these villages that Shan children sometimes struggle to learn Burmese, the national language. The monkhood also gives them better protection from Myanmar's military which is notorious for dragooning ethnic minorities as porters. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers carry children as locals follow them towards safer area after two earthquakes hit Zhaotong, Yunnan province, September 7, 2012. Two shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquakes hit mountainous southwestern China, killing at least 64 people and forcing tens of thousands of people from damaged buildings, state media said. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishing boats are seen departing from Shenjiawan port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province towards the East China Sea fishing grounds, September 17, 2012. China and Japan are currently involved in a territorial dispute involving a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighbourhood of old Homs September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A surfer watches a group of dolphins leap in the waters of Bondi Beach in Sydney September 25, 2012. Dolphins are a common sight along Sydney's world famous beaches, as they venture close to shore in search of small fish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A bird is seen near the space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout
Riot policemen arrest a student protester during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education in Santiago, September 27, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tova (R), the mother of Israeli soldier Corporal Natanel Yahalomi, kisses his flag-draped coffin before his funeral in the Israeli city of Modiin near Tel Aviv September 23, 2012. Three armed militants slipped into Israel from Egypt's Sinai peninsula, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding another before being shot dead, the army said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A villager from the Medio Jurua nature reserve of Brazil's Amazon rainforest paddles in his canoe with pirarucus, the largest freshwater fish in South America, after a night of fishing in Manaria Lake, Carauari municipality, September 3, 2012. Catching the pirarucu, a fish that is sought after for its meat and is considered by biologists to be a living fossil, is only allowed once a year by Brazil's environmental protection agency. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of Britain's royal family (front L-R) Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles cheer as competitors participate in a sack race at the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 1, 2012. REUTERSRussell Cheyne
First lady Michelle Obama reacts as she is recognized by a boy (R) during her visit with young children in after-school care at the Rappahannock Area YMCA in Spotsylvania, Virginia, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Dogs which have been dyed red upon contact with Rhodamine B extra are seen in Jinan, Shandong province, September 18, 2012. A bag of Rhodamine B extra, which is easily soluble in water and makes the solution red, dropped on a highway and drifted to a nearby village after being crushed by passing vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Spectators display a huge Chinese national flag during the Nanning International Arts Festival of Folk Songs, the gala show for the opening of the ninth China-ASEAN expo, in Guangxi province September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The chairs of a food stall stand next to a bullet-riddled wall with impact markers on it at a crime scene in Zapopan September 12, 2012. A man and a woman were shot dead by hitmen while they were eating, while a worker and another client of the food stall were injured, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A boy is silhouetted as he looks through the curtains before performers get ready to perform a play based on Hindu mythology while celebrating the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu September 30, 2012. The annual festival, named after Indra, the Hindu god of rain and heaven, is celebrated by worshipping, rejoicing, singing, dancing and feasting in Kathmandu Valley to mark the end of monsoon season. The festival, during which Indra, the living goddess Kumari and other deities are worshipped, starts after the erecting of a "lingo", a long wooden pole, on September 27 and ends after it is pulled down on October 3. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man works in a mountain of soybeans stocked in the city of Sorriso, Mato Grosso state September 27, 2012. Farmers in Brazil's grain belt started planting after early showers set the scene for what is expected to be a bumper corn and record soy crop, officials at producer associations and cooperatives said on September 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Yanomami Indian shack is pictured at night during a government trip for journalists at the community of Irotatheri, in the southern Amazonas state of Venezuela, just 19km (12 miles) from Brazil's border, September 7, 2012. The Venezuela government and indigenous groups are disputing whether an alleged massacre of Amazon villagers took place after the government said it found no evidence of an attack. A group representing the Yanomami tribe last week said that Brazilian gold miners had crossed the border and attacked a village from a helicopter. Venezuelan officials said over the weekend that flyovers of the area led them to believe that the allegations were false. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
