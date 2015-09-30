Edition:
Pictures of the month: September

President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Flames from the Valley Fire cover a hillside along Highway 29 in Lower Lake, California, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at an upper house special committee session on security-related legislation at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze from forest fires blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A civil war veteran known as "Tecomatio" participates in a protest outside the Salvadoran congress building to ask the aproval of a civil war veterans benefits law in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
BMW CEO Harald Krueger collapses at a presentation during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A lunar eclipse coincides with a so-called supermoon in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. Laszlo, a camerawoman for a private television channel in Hungary, was fired after videos of her kicking and tripping up migrants fleeing police, including a man carrying a child, spread in the media and on the internet. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Policemen get hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. Thousands of farmers gathered in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
President Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A man, with his face injured, lies bleeding on the ground after being attacked on suspicion of snatching a mobile phone from a motorist shortly after a rally at Uhuru Park by opposition supporters in a show of solidarity with teachers currently engaged in a national striker over a pay increase dispute in capital Nairobi, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Russia's Mikhail Nastenko riding Reistag falls at the Lochan fence in the cross country event of FEI European Eventing Championship at Blair Castle, Scotland, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Pope Francis shakes hands with an inmate as he meets with prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant holds a child in front of Slovenian police at the boarder from Croatia to Slovenia in Harmica, Croatia, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee child reacts while sitting in a swing in Al Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Actor Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California, September 13, 2015. The rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings as it roared through the northern California village of Middletown and several nearby communities. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 11, 2015. Yasmine said that the men who brought her family across the narrow sea between Bodrum in Turkey and this Greek tourist island threw away the dress her grandmother gave her. The crossing from Turkey and the eventual trip to Athens is only the beginning for Yasmine and other families. Ahead lies a trek north through Greece, up via Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary and on to Austria, Germany and more industrialized countries. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog Contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A migrant stands in front of the Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia, near Roszke, Hungary, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, China, September 14, 2015. Around 200 people have been evacuated from the affected area, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner publicly announces his resignation as Speaker and from the U.S. Congress at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their flags alongside those of full member states. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
President Obama has his tie adjusted by first lady Michelle as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan for a State Dinner at the White House, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Prisoner Stuart Horner walks across the roof of Manchester's 'Strangeways' prison in Manchester, Britain, September 15, 2015. Horner, a convicted murderer, spent 2 nights on the prison roof protesting about conditions inside the jail. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Professor Lee Berger holds a replica of the skull of a newly discovered ancient species, named "Homo naledi", during its unveiling outside Johannesburg, September 10 2015. Humanity's claim to uniqueness just suffered another setback: the newly discovered ancient species related to humans also appeared to bury its dead. The new species has been named 'Homo naledi', in honor of the Rising Star cave where it was found. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6S at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California, September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing the war-torn town of Kobani. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. His 5-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehan, 35, also died after their boat capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos. His father, Abdullah, was found semi-conscious and taken to hospital. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush talk simultaneously during the second official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A dog catches a frisbee during a dog frisbee competition in Moscow, September 13, 2015. Dogs and their owners took part in a variety of distance and accuracy tests during the competition to check their frisbee skills. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. Photographs taken using ground-penetrating radar equipment showed a train more than 330 feet long, the first official confirmation of its existence. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
Seafood vendors pose for photographs with a giant swordfish after unloading it from a truck, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a Burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a Heavy Metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
