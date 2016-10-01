Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 1, 2016 | 6:40am IST

Pictures of the month: September

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
(L-R) Maria Silva, Milena Cortes, Maria Arteaga, Jackeline Bastidas and Gissy Abello pose for a picture at the Famproa dogs shelter where they work, in Los Teques, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Participants swim in the Atlantic Ocean as they take part in a triathlon in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia kisses his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her playoff match in the 2016 Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Paramilitary policemen attend a military drill in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A boy stands in front of a house built on bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in the village of Ban Napia in Xieng Khouang province, Laos. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Timochenko shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
