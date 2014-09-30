Pictures of the month: September
Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A doctor performs surgery on an injured man with a part of an aluminium alloy fence through his chest after a car accident in Zhumadian, Henan province, China, September 15, 2014. The doctor managed to surgically remove the piece. REUTERS/Stringer
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
China's Shang Chunsong prepares to compete in the uneven bars event of the women's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple sit outside the Scottish Parliment after the referendum on Scottish independence in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A boy plays at a flooded street in front of a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Anti-war protesters hold up signs as U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel takes his seat to testify at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the U.S. policy toward Iraq and Syria and the threat posed by the Islamic State on Capitol Hill in...more
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Health workers push an Ebola patient who escaped from quarantine from Monrovia's Elwa hospital, into an ambulance in the centre of Paynesville, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Feifei, 21, undergoes a breast implant surgery at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 1, 2014. Feifei, who is a third-year university student and a part-time model, received a free breast implant surgery which costs about 300,000...more
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, take part in field training in the desert in the province of Najaf, September 16, 2014....more
U.S. Air Force pilots with the Thunderbirds perform the calypso pass maneuver in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during a practice session prior to the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/US...more
Alaa, an ambulance driver, feeds cats in Masaken Hanano in Aleppo, September 24, 2014. Alaa buys about $4 of meat everyday to feed about 150 abandoned cats in Masaken Hanano, a neigbourhood in Aleppo that has been abandoned because of shelling. Alaa...more
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol
New York City police officers arrest a man taking part in the Flood Wall Street demonstration in Lower Manhattan, New York, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A school official takes a pupil's temperature using an infrared digital laser thermometer in front of the school premises, at the resumption of private schools, in Lagos, Nigeria, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honour the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk, Ukraine,September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, August...more
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The body of a victim killed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces lies on a street in Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London, September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Greek Roma is silhouetted as he pushes a garbage bin in front of burning tires, that serve as a barricade to block bulldozers, during a protest in Athens, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2014....more
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad,...more
A U.S. Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Barack Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19,...more
A pro-Russian rebel checks his rifle inside the Vostok (East) battalion base in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A cancer patient poses for a photo during her "Quinceanera" (15th birthday) party among other celebrants at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua, September 20, 2014. Quinceaneras are a traditional celebration for girls turning 15. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett pose on the balcony of Brussels townhall after a news conference, ahead of their concert, at Brussels Grand Place, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pennsylvania State Police salute outside St. Peters' Cathedral at the funeral of slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson in Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 18, 2014. Dickson, 38 was killed in an ambush attack. REUTERS/Mike...more
A man runs through burning charcoal barefooted as he participates in a traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
President Obama makes remarks at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
South Korea's Shin Alam (L) competes against China's Xu Anqi during their women's epee team fencing competition final at Goyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anti-government protesters push a container barricade during the Revolution March in Islamabad, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Health workers remove the body of Prince Nyentee, a 29-year-old man whom local residents said died of Ebola virus in Monrovia, Liberia, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, Ukraine, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A youth rides a bicycle on the hills in Kathmandu, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Shi'ite fighters, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, celebrate after the end of their training in the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
