Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 16, 2014 | 6:05am IST

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, September 20, 2014
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor oil sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta, September 17, 2014.
Close
1 / 30
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.

A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York, November 21, 2014.
Close
2 / 30
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district, Caracas April 1, 2014.
Close
3 / 30
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
Close
4 / 30
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.

The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
The Yakutat Glacier is seen during a flight over southeastern Alaska October 7, 2014.
Close
5 / 30
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.

The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
The Israeli air force museum in Beersheba is seen from an Israeli Air Force plane May 6, 2014.
Close
6 / 30
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.

Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, October 05, 2014
Castellers Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city October 5, 2014.
Close
7 / 30
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.

An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2014
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province, Bolivia February 8, 2014.
Close
8 / 30
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.

An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014.
Close
9 / 30
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014.
Close
10 / 30
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.

The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over southeastern Turkey November 10, 2014.
Close
11 / 30
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.

Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
Construction crews try to divert a slow-moving river of lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 29, 2014.
Close
12 / 30
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.

People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near Berlin July 20, 2014.
Close
13 / 30
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.

An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2014
An aerial view shows destroyed homes due to sectarian violence north of Bangui February 2, 2014.
Close
14 / 30
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.

An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014.
Close
15 / 30
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.

A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A house is seen in its compound in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014.
Close
16 / 30
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.

A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A view of salt ponds at the Maras mines in Cuzco December 3, 2014.
Close
17 / 30
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.

The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
The Iguazu Falls is seen in the northwest province of Misiones, Argentina June 9, 2014.
Close
18 / 30
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.

The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen from an Italian Civil Protection plane during the refloat operation at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, July 19, 2014.
Close
19 / 30
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.

Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Mining trucks travel along roads at CODELCO'S Andina copper mine at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, November 17, 2014.
Close
20 / 30
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.

A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
A man walks among tombstones as he visits the World War II Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville sur Mer, situated above Omaha Beach, in the Normandy region, March 29, 2014.
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.

An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
An aerial view of a river system in Australia's Northern Territory November 23, 2014.
Close
22 / 30
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014.
Close
23 / 30
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.

An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
An aerial view of a flooded orchard near city of Brcko, May 18, 2014.
Close
24 / 30
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.

Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
Magma is seen along a one-kilometer-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of the Bardarbunga volcano system in Iceland, August 29, 2014.
Close
25 / 30
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.

A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014.
Close
26 / 30
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014.
Close
27 / 30
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014.
Close
28 / 30
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.

Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, May 26, 2014
Decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles are seen in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, May 6, 2014.
Close
29 / 30
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
The path of a tornado is seen near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014.
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India this Week

India this Week

Next Slideshows

India this Week

India this Week

Top images from India this week.

12 Dec 2014
1000 weeks in a cinema

1000 weeks in a cinema

Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" has set a record of completing 1000 weeks of continuous screening at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

12 Dec 2014
Holy grail of huge waves

Holy grail of huge waves

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the "Holy Grail of huge waves".

12 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space in 2014.

12 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from India this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast