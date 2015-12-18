Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 9:00pm IST

Pictures of the year: Aerials

People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People cool off at a water park, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 28
Rice plants in the shape of China are seen in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rice plants in the shape of China are seen in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Rice plants in the shape of China are seen in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 28
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at a large industrial site in Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture of the site of explosions at a large industrial site in Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at a large industrial site in Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 28
A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A boat is seen on the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 28
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 28
Salt pans and small dams are seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams are seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams are seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of Perth, Australia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 28
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center, achieving a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center, achieving a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center, achieving a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 28
Cows are seen on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cows are seen on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Cows are seen on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 28
A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
9 / 28
People travel along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

People travel along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
People travel along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
10 / 28
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 28
New Audi cars are parked in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

New Audi cars are parked in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
New Audi cars are parked in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, China, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 28
The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play a baseball game at Camden Yards without fans present, after the stadium closed to fans during protests, in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play a baseball game at Camden Yards without fans present, after the stadium closed to fans during protests, in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play a baseball game at Camden Yards without fans present, after the stadium closed to fans during protests, in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 28
Flower fields bloom near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden, displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Flower fields bloom near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden, displaying millions of flowers every...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Flower fields bloom near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden, displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 28
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Close
15 / 28
Cars pass below a circular pedestrian overpass in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Cars pass below a circular pedestrian overpass in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Cars pass below a circular pedestrian overpass in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 28
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 28
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, China, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
18 / 28
An aerial view of Sargassum algae in Cancun, Mexico August 13, 2015. The algae contains biting sand fleas and releases a pungent smell as it decomposes. It has choked beaches in resorts throughout the Caribbean including Cancun, prompting local authorities to launch a large-scale clean-up operation. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An aerial view of Sargassum algae in Cancun, Mexico August 13, 2015. The algae contains biting sand fleas and releases a pungent smell as it decomposes. It has choked beaches in resorts throughout the Caribbean including Cancun, prompting local...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
An aerial view of Sargassum algae in Cancun, Mexico August 13, 2015. The algae contains biting sand fleas and releases a pungent smell as it decomposes. It has choked beaches in resorts throughout the Caribbean including Cancun, prompting local authorities to launch a large-scale clean-up operation. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 28
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A aerial view shows a damaged mosque and surrounding buildings in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 28
A reservoir is seen in the drought-affected western region of New South Wales, Australia March 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

A reservoir is seen in the drought-affected western region of New South Wales, Australia March 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A reservoir is seen in the drought-affected western region of New South Wales, Australia March 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 28
Boats are anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Boats are anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Boats are anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 28
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Flood-affected people gesture to an Indian coast guard helicopter for relief materials in Chennai, India, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
23 / 28
A narrow slot canyon is seen from the air at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A narrow slot canyon is seen from the air at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A narrow slot canyon is seen from the air at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
24 / 28
People relax on a floating platform at Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People relax on a floating platform at Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
People relax on a floating platform at Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
25 / 28
Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Houses damaged by an earthquake are seen in Nuwakot, Nepal, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
26 / 28
An aerial view of the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An aerial view of the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
An aerial view of the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
27 / 28
An Mi-17 helicopter carries water to be dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Mi-17 helicopter carries water to be dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Mi-17 helicopter carries water to be dumped on a burning forest at Ogan Komering Ulu area in Indonesia's south Sumatra province, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Mother Teresa to be made saint

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Next Slideshows

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Pope Francis has cleared the way to sainthood for Mother Teresa by approving a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God.

18 Dec 2015
Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

U.S. citizens' visits to Cuba are up 71 percent so far this year.

18 Dec 2015
Battle of the Christmas lights

Battle of the Christmas lights

In many neighborhoods of Los Angeles, homeowners compete for the most lavish and creative holiday light displays.

17 Dec 2015
Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.

17 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast