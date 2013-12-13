Pictures of the Year: Animals

A veterinarian holds Kabang, a mongrel dog, during a news conference, after her return to the Philippines after eight months of surgery and treatment in the U.S., in Makati, Metro Manila, June 8, 2013. Kabang was hailed as a hero in the Philippines after her snout was ripped off while saving the lives of her owner Rudy Bunggal's daughter and niece in 2011. The dog leaped in front of a motorcycle on the verge of hitting them. She underwent surgery to partially reconstruct her face at the University of California's Davis Veterinary Hospital, as well as treatment for heartworm and cancer — all funded through an online campaign. REUTERS/Erik De Castro