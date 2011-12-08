Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill of the film "Moneyball" pose during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Watson arrives for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emma Watson arrives for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in New York, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark...more
Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster
Nicki Minaj arrives for the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicki Minaj arrives for the Christie's Green Auction: Bid To Save The Earth event in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kate Moss presents creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kate Moss presents creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spike Lee and Mark Wahlberg, with his son Michael, during the All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Owen Wilson catches a pass on the field prior to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Owen Wilson catches a pass on the field prior to Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp, in Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp, in Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR
Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ben Affleck prepares to participate in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights on Capitol Hill, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in "Black Swan" at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Natalie Portman accepts the award for best female lead for her role in "Black Swan" at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tina Fey adjusts her dress as she arrives at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen showing Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool
An image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen showing Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney, during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool
Fans wait for Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Fans wait for Justin Bieber to arrive for the premiere of the film "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never", at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Jennifer Lopez performs with Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez performs with Pitbull at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Simon Cowell jokingly holds the nose of Paula Abdul as they arrive for the world premiere of the "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Simon Cowell jokingly holds the nose of Paula Abdul as they arrive for the world premiere of the "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin reacts as a female fan is restrained by security during a promotional event for his "Music Soul Sex" tour in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ricky Martin reacts as a female fan is restrained by security during a promotional event for his "Music Soul Sex" tour in Mexico City, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Best actor Colin Firth, who won for his role in "The King's Speech," watches as his Oscar statue is engraved with his name, at the Governor's Ball at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor Colin Firth, who won for his role in "The King's Speech," watches as his Oscar statue is engraved with his name, at the Governor's Ball at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lauryn Hill performs at the "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lauryn Hill performs at the "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Snoop Dogg poses before the "Isle of MTV Malta Special" concert in Floriana, outside Valletta, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Kim Kardashian at the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kim Kardashian at the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Woody Allen reacts during the shooting of his film "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Woody Allen reacts during the shooting of his film "The Bop Decameron" in downtown Rome, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of the zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of the zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell are showered in confetti as they leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
On stage
Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Wild hair design
Models present creations during the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul.
Dining with Chanel
Chanel hosts its Metiers D'Art Show amid a decadent banquet.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.