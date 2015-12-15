Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks accompanied by Actress Lili Bernard announcing allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in New York, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Sam Smith poses with his awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop/Vocal Album for "In the Lonely Hour" and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Stay With Me" in the press room at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2015....more
Jon Stewart talks with Trevor Noah at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake play around as they are shown on a video screen at the quarterfinals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Richard Gasquet of France at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September...more
Peter Dinklage and the cast of HBO's "Game of Thrones" pose backstage with their Outstanding Drama Series award during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Will Ferrell hits an actress playing a member of the New Orleans Pelicans dance team with a ball during a stunt filmed for the movie "Daddy's Home" at halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans, January 21, 2015. Derick E....more
Emma Stone compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2015 REUTERS/Mario...more
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An airplane piloted by Harrison Ford sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for AMC's "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard laugh as they arrive for the UK premiere of "Mortdecai" at Leicester Sqaure in London, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Justin Bieber shows off his Calvin Klein underwear as he attends a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Jessica Chastain poses during a media event for her forthcoming film, 'A Most Violent Year', at a hotel in central London, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eddie Redmayne reacts as he takes the stage to accept the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything" during the 87th Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicki Minaj poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk by the marquee outside B.B. King Blues Club & Grill at Times Square in New York, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Woody Allen, Parker Posey and Emma Stone pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bryan Cranston poses at the premiere of the television series "Better Call Saul" at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Channing Tatum photo-bombs Joe Manganiello as he poses at the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Leicester Square in London, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Top Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Digital Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song (Video) for "Shake it Off" and Top Billboard 200 Album for "1989"...more
People dressed as Star Wars characters Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Han Solo throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Steve Martin accepts the American Film Institute's 43rd Life Achievement Award at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift presents the Video Vanguard Award to Kanye West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bill Cosby performs at The Temple Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Barry Gutierrez
Salma Hayek meets with Syrian refugees during her visit with UNICEF to an informal settlement in the Bekaa valley, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emma Stone poses during a photocall for the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gabourey Sidibe, from the television drama "Empire," dances during a performance of "You're So Beautiful" at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing in Los Angeles, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
The Weeknd performs "Can't Feel My Face" at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tracy Morgan and his wife Megan Wollover pose backstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reese Witherspoon, who is receiving the Chairman's Award, poses at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rap mogul Suge Knight appears in court for a arraignment hearing in his murder trial in Los Angeles, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gerard Depardieu tries to kiss cast member Isabelle Huppert as they pose during a photocall for the film "Valley of Love" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Jennifer Aniston smiles at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
