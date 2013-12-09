Edition:
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

<p>Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Bodyguards try to block the view of Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The cast of "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Harry Styles from One Direction performs with his band on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Prince William speaks with Taylor Swift during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool</p>

<p>Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jay Z performs at the O2 arena in London, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. Sabourin faced five misdemeanor offenses including aggravated harassment and stalking of Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. Sabourin faced five misdemeanor offenses including aggravated harassment and stalking of Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool</p>

