Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bodyguards try to block the view of Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Bodyguards try to block the view of Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Katy Perry performs during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of "Breaking Bad" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
First lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
First lady Michelle Obama reacts between PBS Sesame Street characters Elmo and Rosita after delivering remarks on marketing healthier foods to children at the White House, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Harry Styles from One Direction performs with his band on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Harry Styles from One Direction performs with his band on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Prince William speaks with Taylor Swift during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Prince William speaks with Taylor Swift during the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013....more
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jay Z performs at the O2 arena in London, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Jay Z performs at the O2 arena in London, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. Sabourin faced five misdemeanor offenses including aggravated harassment and stalking of Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Alec Baldwin arrives to testify in the trial against Genevieve Sabourin at the Manhattan Criminal court in New York, November 12, 2013. Sabourin faced five misdemeanor offenses including aggravated harassment and stalking of Baldwin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
Next Slideshows
Mandela movie premiere
"Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" has its royal premiere in London.
Paul Walker: 1973 - 2013
The "Fast and Furious" star is killed in a car crash.
American Music Awards red carpet
Arrival style at the American Music Awards.
Best of American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.