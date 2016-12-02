Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 3, 2016 | 12:15am IST

Pictures of the year: Environment

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colours due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China, October 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China, October 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death. Dirty water and poor sanitation can cause severe diarrhoeal diseases in children, killing 900 under-five a day across the world, according to United Nations estimates. World Water Day, marked this year on March 22, highlights various concerns about the world's water resources, and in 2016 is focusing on how good access to safe water can create paid work and contribute to a greener economy. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national park, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A long exposure photograph shows star trails in the night sky over a camp in Altyn-Emel national park, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Fog covers the Inntal valley as the sunrise is seen from the Hundskopf mountain in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Fog covers the Inntal valley as the sunrise is seen from the Hundskopf mountain in the western Austrian village of Gnadenwald, Austria September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
An aerial view showing boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view showing boats at Chaka Salt Lake in Haixi, Qinghai Province, China, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Fallen trees are seen during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Fallen trees are seen during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A flock of starlings flies over Lake Leman on an autumn morning in the Lavaux near Grandvaux, Switzerland October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A flock of starlings flies over Lake Leman on an autumn morning in the Lavaux near Grandvaux, Switzerland October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A boat passes a wind farm in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A boat passes a wind farm in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Waves crash against a lighthouse as the wind blows at around 100 kph (62 mph), in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Waves crash against a lighthouse as the wind blows at around 100 kph (62 mph), in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
