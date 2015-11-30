Edition:
Pictures of the year: Environment

Debris is pictured in Bento Rodigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, Chile April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A person takes pictures amid smog in front of a church in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral of the Great Barrier Reef in the island's lagoon, northeast of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo after animals escaped during floods in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A partially frozen American Falls is seen in sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Buffalo escape a fire, which spread to the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Glowing blue waves caused by harmful algal bloom, or the phenomenon known as "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Huge areas of dry ground, which would be under water when the lake is full, are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
The Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower skyscrapers are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan, China July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Debris is seen in a bay after Typhoon Mujigae hit, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
The damaged roof of a Pemex gas station is seen after Hurricane Patricia in Casimiro, Mexico October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California during the state's fourth year of severe drought April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden, displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, Egypt May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A child jokes in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach after a pipeline ruptured, spilling 21,000 gallons of oil into the ocean and on beaches before it could be secured, in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The Amazon rain forest, bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A group of joggers run across the Humber Bay Arch Bridge during extreme cold temperatures in Toronto, Canada February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took on September 10, 2005, of coffins removed from tombs after Hurricane Katrina struck, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray him with water to cool him down during a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok, Thailand January 13, 2015. Rainwater has flooded the ground floor of the roofless New World department store, which closed in 1997. Local vendors released thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps and black and red tilapias in an attempt to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration office decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to watch the tide disappear out of sight, exposing areas of beach and rock visible only every 18 years. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd Street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
