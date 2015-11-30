Pictures of the year: Environment

Huge areas of dry ground, which would be under water when the lake is full, are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent...more

Huge areas of dry ground, which would be under water when the lake is full, are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

