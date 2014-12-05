Edition:
Pictures of the year: Environment

Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2014
Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes following a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
A pile of mud is seen inside a living room in Krupanj, west of Belgrade, Serbia, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
A boy hugs a tree as he prepares to take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people hugging trees for two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Joseph Rojas and Abigail Zolotarsky embrace as lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan during sunset after a summer storm in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, July 03, 2014
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2014
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department, Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2014
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the original estimate of $3.4 billion, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, Brazil, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2, in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
A man takes pictures of a sunken open-air parking lot after heavy rainfall hit Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A man looks at a contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province, China, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre, Belgium, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 30, 2014
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia, November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers went on an expedition to research the crater after pilots captured it on video in July, which attracted the attention of world public. Experts have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A large TVS (tornadic vortex signature) thunderstorm supercell passes over storm chaser Brad Mack in Graham, Texas, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
A member of a military rescue team pauses during search operations at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, Sri Lanka, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the background near Darrington, Washington, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Pictures