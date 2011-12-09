Pictures of the year: Fashion
Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 collection during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 show for Dior in Paris, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from the Narciso Rodriguez Spring/Summer 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Visitors of the London Fashion Week queue before the On Off fashion Show in London, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model presents a creation for French house Dior during Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 fashion show in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dior staff applaud on the catwalk at the end of John Galliano's Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model uses a laptop (not seen) as she waits before the Ricardo Dourado Autumn/Winter 2012 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A model presents a creation for Dior during the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2011/2012 shows in Paris, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Alber Elbaz as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model covers herself with a mask so as not to get hairspray on her face as she gets made up during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models parade at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2011 show at Milan Fashion Week, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung during their Haute Couture 2012 show for China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Senegalese model Fleur Mbaye uses her phone backstage before a show during Dakar Fashion Week in Senegal's capital, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Models present a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spanish model Raquel Lozano poses backstage wearing a creation by Molina Moda Flamenca during the International Flamenco Fashion Show in Seville, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model waits to be auditioned during a fitting and model casting by South Korean designer Son Jung-wan in New York City, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model laughs while talking to other models backstage before the Varanasi 2011 Fall/Winter collection show during Buenos Aires Fashion Week, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A model displays a creation by Portuguese designer Fatima Lopes as part of her Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from the Julien MacDonald Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A model is made up backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
