Pictures of the year: Fashion

<p>Models wait to be photographed after a show by designer Lisa Ho at Sydney Fashion Week, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Fashion designer Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Senegalese model Sachakara Dieng poses backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>People leave after the Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Fashionistas pose for photographs in front of a homeless man outside Moynihan Station following a showing of the Rag &amp; Bone Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Audience members watch a model during the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2013 show at New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

<p>Models rest backstage during the Plataforma K fashion event in Barranquilla, Colombia, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>Model Maja Salamon works on her geometry homework backstage at the Jill Stuart Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Security guards stand in front of a entrance of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Shanghai, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

<p>Google founder Sergey Brin peels the plastic off of metal inlays in the carpet before the rehearsal for the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product Glass by Google. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Model Karlie Kloss uses a GoPro camera during a rehearsal before the Anthony Vaccarello Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

<p>A woman takes photographs of models as they present creations from the Katie Gallagher Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Models send text messages as they wait for hair and makeup before the start of the presentation of the Noon by Noor Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>A model wears sunglasses as she presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

<p>Photographers and camermen work from a podium as a model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiu</p>

<p>Gabriella Douglass, a look-alike of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Hannah Williams, a look-alike of Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton, pose for a photo with designer Philip Colbert during London Fashion Week, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Andre Lima during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Summer 2012/2013 in Sao Paulo, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

<p>A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

