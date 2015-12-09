Pictures of the year: Fashion
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015....more
Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Gisele Bundchen reacts while posing during the launch of a book that celebrates her 20-year career, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during the Fashion Week, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model wearing a creation by Chi Zhang takes a rest at a rehearsal for the show in Beijing November 22, 2014. Zhang said China's air pollution is one of his prime inspirations and the embellished images of gas masks and the phrase "Fxxk Air...more
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A security guard asks a guest to continue to her seat and not hold up the queue by taking selfies before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits to rehearse before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
