Pictures | Wed Dec 9, 2015 | 8:20am IST

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Laverne Cox walks in a Donna Karan creation during a presentation of the Go Red for Women Red Dress collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the Fashion for Relief charity catwalk show ahead of London Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Gisele Bundchen reacts while posing during the launch of a book that celebrates her 20-year career, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Rihanna poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during the Fashion Week, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model wearing a creation by Chi Zhang takes a rest at a rehearsal for the show in Beijing November 22, 2014. Zhang said China's air pollution is one of his prime inspirations and the embellished images of gas masks and the phrase "Fxxk Air Pollution" are trademarks in his creations. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A security guard asks a guest to continue to her seat and not hold up the queue by taking selfies before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A model waits to rehearse before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
