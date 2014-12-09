Pictures of the year: Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models staging a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014.
Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York, June 2, 2014.
Models present creations by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for On Aura Tout Vu in Paris, January 20, 2014.
Models present creations by Augustin Teboul during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January14, 2014.
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, September 26, 2014.
A model presents a creation during the Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014.
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014.
Sean Penn and Charlize Theron speak together prior to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show in Paris, July 7, 2014.
A model gets his makeup done backstage before Fred Sathal's show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris, July 6, 2014.
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2014.
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2014.
A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2014.
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014.
Models, including Kendall Jenner, present creations from the Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week, September 21, 2014.
A model falls as she presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show in Paris, July 9, 2014.
A model has make up applied backstage before the BCBG Max Azria show during New York Fashion Week, September 4, 2014.
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Designer Betsey Johnson does a cart wheel following her show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2014.
Models pose for a photo before the HEYUANCIYE Hu Sheguang Collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2014.
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 ready-to-wear collection for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014.
Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2014.
A model presents a creation by Laurel at Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, January 16, 2014.
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014.
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure.
A model wearing a wig waits backstage for the start of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2014 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 16, 2014.
A model presents a creation from Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2014.
A model presents a creation of The Blonds during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 12, 2014.
First lady Michelle Obama cuts a ribbon to ceremoniously open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014.
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, February 28, 2014.
Models present creations by designer Gareth Pugh as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week, February 26, 2014.
Models present creations by Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 1, 2014.
Models at the end of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 show for Chanel in Paris, July 8, 2014.
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 show during London Fashion Week, September 14, 2014.
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Collections: Men in London, January 8, 2014.
Models present creations by Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week, September 25, 2014.
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure.
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 show for Chanel in Paris, January 21, 2014.
Models present creations from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014.
