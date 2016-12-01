Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2016 | 9:21am IST

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 30
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, after retaking the city from Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, after retaking the city from Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, after retaking the city from Islamic State. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 30
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 30
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 30
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 30
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 30
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 30
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi...more

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 30
A man carries his belongings after he crossed from an Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into an Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man carries his belongings after he crossed from an Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into an Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A man carries his belongings after he crossed from an Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into an Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 30
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 30
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire weapons at Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 30
A military personnel next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A military personnel next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A military personnel next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 30
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A captured Islamic State tank is seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 30
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 30
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 30
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 30
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 30
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 30
Souad Hamidi, 19, removes the niqab she said she had been forced to wear since 2014, after U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces took control of her village Am Adasa in northern Syria from Islamic State fighters, in the outskirts of Manbij, Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Souad Hamidi, 19, removes the niqab she said she had been forced to wear since 2014, after U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces took control of her village Am Adasa in northern Syria from Islamic State fighters, in the outskirts of Manbij, Aleppo...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Souad Hamidi, 19, removes the niqab she said she had been forced to wear since 2014, after U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces took control of her village Am Adasa in northern Syria from Islamic State fighters, in the outskirts of Manbij, Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 30
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 30
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
21 / 30
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks Iraqi special forces soldiers with a car bomb during clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks Iraqi special forces soldiers with a car bomb during clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks Iraqi special forces soldiers with a car bomb during clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
22 / 30
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
23 / 30
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
24 / 30
The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal

The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Close
25 / 30
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
26 / 30
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
27 / 30
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
28 / 30
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces walks inside a shelter in northern province of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces walks inside a shelter in northern province of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A fighter of the Syria Democratic Forces walks inside a shelter in northern province of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
29 / 30
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Next Slideshows

Inside Trump Tower

Inside Trump Tower

Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.

01 Dec 2016
Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Families, friends and Chapecoense fans mourn the 71 people killed in the soccer team's charter plane crash in Colombia.

30 Nov 2016
Massive protests against South Korea's president

Massive protests against South Korea's president

Hundreds of thousands protest against President Park Geun-hye amid a growing influence-peddling scandal.

30 Nov 2016
Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes

Plane carrying Brazilian soccer team crashes

A chartered plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense to the biggest game in its history crashes in the Colombian mountains.

30 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast