Pictures of the year: Gaza

Palestinians rescue Mahmoud al-Ghol from under the rubble of a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. Ten-year-old al-Ghol was pulled from beneath the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed nine members of the al-Ghol family. The boy survived the strike, and was later treated in hospital.

