Pictures of the year 2015

Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September 13, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina triggered floods that inundated New Orleans and killed more than 1,500 people as storm waters overwhelmed levees and broke through floodwalls. Congress authorised spending more than $14 billion to beef up the city's flood protection after Katrina and built a series of new barriers that include manmade islands and new wetlands. After photographing events a decade ago, Reuters photographer Carlos Barria returned to New Orleans. Using photos he took 10 years ago, Barria found the same locations that he documented originally and used the photos he took in 2005 to show the contrast of inundation then and a city now still affected by the disaster. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

