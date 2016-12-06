Edition:
Pictures of the year: India

A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Prayer flags stretch towards Tsemo Monastery in the city of Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A volunteer of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands on a tree as others arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Chanda Ram, 72, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his entire face and head, poses for a picture inside his house in the village of Chapora, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
An Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Members of the Indian military band take part during the full dress rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Mourners carry the body of Raqib Bashir, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Zadura village, south of Srinagar, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A monkey walks on power lines above a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A child plays with a plastic badminton racket in the old quarters of Delhi, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A Tibetan activist attends a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Participants cover themselves with plastic sheets as it rains at the venue of the World Culture Festival on the banks of a river in New Delhi, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. West Indies Andre Russell bowls. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, India, 18/03/2016. Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
An Indian Air Force SU-30MKI aircraft fires an air-to-air missile during an exercise at Pokhran in the state of Rajasthan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India - 27/03/2016. Australia's Glenn Maxwell takes his helmet off for a drink. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Women mourn next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims pray during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Abu Bakr, one of the companions of Prophet Mohammad at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A man is seen trapped amid the debris of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Cricket - England v West Indies - World Twenty20 cricket tournament final - Kolkata - 03/04/2016. West Indies players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
The shadow of a boy is seen as he jumps into the Ganges river to cool off on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Kolkata, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
Barrier tape is tied around 15-month-old Shivani's ankle to prevent her from running away, while her mother Sarta Kalara works at a construction site nearby, in Ahmedabad, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Guinness Rishi, 74, multiple world record holder including most flags tattooed on his body, poses for a photograph outside his apartment in New Delhi, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A young boy uses a plastic bag to protect himself from a dust storm in New Delhi, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A boy stands under an overflowing dam along the Powai lake after heavy rains in Mumbai, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A rooster is tied to a brick outside its temporary shelter on a road divider in New Delhi, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A woman carries her child in a basket as she walks on a road in Allahabad, , August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A cyclist rides past the Illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L), Presidential Palace (C) and Home Ministry ahead of India�s Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman attempts to cover a tear gas canister fired by police at a crowd in Srinagar protesting against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A man displays injuries which he says were sustained from beatings by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by an Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd as others form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A man carries a stray dog along a road in Agartala, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A goat tries to escape from the boot of a taxi after being purchased at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Catfish gather in the corner of the Gundalao lake as they wait to be fed by passersby in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, October 07, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi sits in her car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Married women pose for pictures as they perform rituals for the well being of their husbands during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Pigeons fly inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter in Ajmer, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Young monks take a break from their studies at Changangkha Lhakhang temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People queue outside a bank to withdraw cash and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Mumbai, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A demonstrator shouts slogans and waves the Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Hindu devotees hold up scarves to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hindu devotees laugh as they watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
