Pictures of the year: India
A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A green vine snake feeds on an Indian Forest Skink inside the Silent Valley national park in Kerala, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at...more
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A passenger bus emits smoke as a commuter covers his face on a road in Kolkata, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian army soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed in Soibugh in Budgam district of Kashmir August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, July 21, 2015....more
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of...more
A fisherman casts a net in the waters of a fish farm during a sudden downpour along a sea shore on the outskirts of Kochi, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Children gesture as they ride on an elephant outside a temple in Ahmedabad April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man reacts as coloured water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi", as he talks to U.S. President Barack Obama while walking through the garden at Hyderabad House in New...more
Models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, Tripura, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bhaagi (L), third wife of Sakharam Bhagat, takes out water from a well as Sakhri (R) helps her outside their village in Denganmal, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters board suburban trains during the evening rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai February 25, 2015.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a teargas canister fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer stacks concrete blocks on his head at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, gestures as he is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian policemen use batons to disperse the members of the Patel community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station as it is illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag in lieu of Independence Day in Mumbai, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Geeta gestures as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015....more
