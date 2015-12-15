Edition:
Pictures of the year: India

A flood-affected couple sits along a flooded roadside under a picture of Jayalalithaa Jayaram, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A green vine snake feeds on an Indian Forest Skink inside the Silent Valley national park in Kerala, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A car is seen in the flood waters at a neighbourhood in Chennai, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Sajida Saifi, daughter of Akhalaq Saifi, who was killed by a mob, mourns his death inside her house at Bisara village in Uttar Pradesh, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A passenger bus emits smoke as a commuter covers his face on a road in Kolkata, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2015
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
An Indian army soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed in Soibugh in Budgam district of Kashmir August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man rows a boat near submerged huts on the flooded banks of river Ganga after heavy monsoon rains in the northern India caused the rise in water levels, in Allahabad, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Indian policemen take their positions as their colleagues watch next to a police station during a gunfight at Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of Karnataka, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A Tibetan girl in a traditional costume waits backstage before performing at celebrations marking the 80th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at the Sera Jey Monastery in Bylakuppe in the southern state of Karnataka, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A fisherman casts a net in the waters of a fish farm during a sudden downpour along a sea shore on the outskirts of Kochi, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Tea garden workers wearing jappi hats made out of bamboo and palm leaves wait for the rain to stop to resume their work inside Aideobarie Tea Estate in Jorhat in Assam, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) try to rescue a farmer who hung himself from a tree during a rally organized by AAP, in New Delhi April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Kashmiri girls stand on a roadside after vacating a building following an earthquake in Srinagar October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A passenger bathes an child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play on a ground on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children gesture as they ride on an elephant outside a temple in Ahmedabad April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man reacts as coloured water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi", as he talks to U.S. President Barack Obama while walking through the garden at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi", as he talks to U.S. President Barack Obama while walking through the garden at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A man controls a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Agartala, Tripura, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A government employee is hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Bhaagi (L), third wife of Sakharam Bhagat, takes out water from a well as Sakhri (R) helps her outside their village in Denganmal, Maharashtra, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Commuters board suburban trains during the evening rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai February 25, 2015.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
India's Virat Kohli dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa's AB de Villiers during their second Twenty20 cricket match in Cuttack, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a teargas canister fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
A labourer stacks concrete blocks on his head at the construction site of a residential complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, gestures as he is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Indian policemen use batons to disperse the members of the Patel community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station as it is illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag in lieu of Independence Day in Mumbai, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Geeta gestures as she comes out from an airport after her arrival in New Delhi, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with his motorcycle during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
India's President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (front) salutes as he pays respects to the body of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, wrapped with the national flag, during a wreath laying ceremony at the airport in New Delhi, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
