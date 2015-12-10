Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Residents, with their belongings, return to their villages on a pickup truck in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A policeman tries to stop a migrant from boarding a train through a window at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant carrying a child falls after tripping on TV camerawoman (R) Petra Laszlo while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pakistani immigrants row their engineless dinghy, which was drifting out of control, in rough seas between Greece and Turkey, early May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A passport photo left behind by a migrant is seen among seaweed on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Dutch volunteer tries to comfort a migrant moments after arriving aboard a raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant from Syria carries his bicycle on railway near the Greek border in Macedonia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants are illuminated by police torches as they run to cross a fence during an attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A stranded Moroccan migrant is aided by first aid personnel after being electrocuted at the rail tracks next to the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees clash during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Migrants disembark from a train on arrival near the border with Serbia, at a railway station in Tabanovce, Macedonia October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
The body of an unidentified migrant is seen on a beach after being washed ashore, on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hungarian riot police fight migrants at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant from Syria walks along rail tracks with his son as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A volunteer lifeguard carries a baby as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail trucks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Yasmine, a 6-year-old migrant from Deir Al Zour in war-torn Syria, cries at the beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek policeman pushes refugees behind a barrier at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees from Kobani pose for a "selfie", moments after arriving on a dinghy on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holding a baby in a lifetube swims towards the shore after their dinghy deflated some 100m away before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sudanese barber Halifa shaves the beard of Ali from Sudan at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant sleeps under a busy road bridge, close to the entrance of "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant child rests on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek...more
A migrant drinks water on the deck of the Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos somewhere between Libya and Sicily August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Children watch as they stand on beds in a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A migrant from Syria wearing a Germany cap, stands in a temporary registration center in the village of Schwarzenborn, northeast of Frankfurt, Germany October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Migrants run towards Gevgelija in Macedonia after crossing Greece's border, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests after disembarking from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Two Syrian refugee students dry their documents at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15,...more
Syrian migrants rest under a tree during their walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A refugee swims behind a raft overcrowded by migrants an refugees as a FRONTEX plane flies above near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man jumps down from a bridge, as he and other migrants try to pass police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
Migrants' tents are blown off by the wind near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A young girl carries a doll as she and other migrants make their way after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A luxury yacht speeds as Iranian migrants paddle an engineless dinghy trying to cross a part of the Aegean sea from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A gang of prison inmates walk along the Hungarian-Serbian border near a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An African immigrant tries to sneak under a truck, which briefly stopped at a traffic light, while trying to enter the ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants play soccer on the basketball court at the Guillaume-Bude secondary school, on which is painted in French "Solidarity with refugees" in Paris, France, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Afghan migrants gesture as they hold onto a compatriot at the side of an overcrowded dinghy, upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant washes as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" leaves the port on the Greek island of Kos, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovsk
A young boy reacts moments after refugees from Syria and Irak arrived at a refugee centre in Champagne-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An Afghan immigrant looks out from a wood factory across the street from a ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer conducts German language lessons for migrants inside an improvised shelter at a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A boat used by refugees and migrants to travel across the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast in the Greek island of Lesbos is seen at a beach November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A baby jacket is seen on a street next to a beach where refugees and migrants arrived on dinghies, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia May 13, 2015 village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Seven year-old Ariana, a Kurdish-Syrian immigrant, rests before crossing into Macedonia along with another 45 Syrian immigrants near the border Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A huge Greek flag is seen painted on the Pserimos coast as unidentified immigrants try to row an engineless dinghy, drifting out of control, off the coast of the Pserimos islet in Greece and the Turkish coast early May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Syrian refugee children climb on a fence to watch a football training workshop in a refugee camp to provide Syrian and Jordanian trainers with football training skills, at Azraq refugee camp near Al Azraq city, Jordan, November 16, 2015....more
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee family arrives in front of a tavern at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
