Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan...more
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A dog is seen following a deadly eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Gamber Village, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto/via REUTERS
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A woman sits on the ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
