Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A burned out truck rests on a roadside after the Erskine Fire burned through Weldon, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 26, 2016
A resident brings French baguettes to his mother's flooded house after heavy rain falls in Chalette-sur-Loing Montargis, near Orleans, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A dog is seen following a deadly eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Gamber Village, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A woman sits on the ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed, after an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
