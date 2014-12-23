Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 24, 2014 | 3:35am IST

Pictures of the year: Odd

Desmond Allen reads to Ginger, a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
Dog Xiaoniu dressed in clothes walks across a street in Shanghai, December 19, 2014. According to local media, Xiaoniu accompanies its owner to the food market everyday and is able to walk with its hind legs for up to about an hour. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London, November 13, 2014. Kosen measuring 251cm, towers over Dangi who is only 54.6cm tall. The Guinness World Records celebrates its 60th edition of the annual records book. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A radio-controlled flying witch makes a test flight past a moon setting into clouds along the pacific ocean in Carlsbad, California October 8, 2014. Reuters was invited to photograph the testing of the life sized device by inventor Otto Dieffenbach lll. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
President Obama greets a man wearing a horse mask during a walkabout in Denver July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
German Oliver Struempfl competes to set a new world record in carrying one liter beer mugs over a distance of 40 m (131 ft 3 in) in Abensberg, September 7, 2014. Struempfl carried 27 mugs over 40 meters to set a new record for the Guinness book of records. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
A statue by Tony Matelli titled Sleepwalker stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. More than 100 signatures were collected from an online petition to remove the statue from the all-women's college, citing the statue as inappropriate. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
Participants wearing Star Wars costumes are seen at the Parc metro station after the Balloon's Day Parade in Brussels, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
A 21-foot crocodile robot Longlong is strapped on top of a van, as it is transported through the main road to Crocodile Park in Pasay city, metro Manila, July 5, 2014. The robot, inspired by Lolong, the largest saltwater crocodile to have been in captivity, contains thousands of mechanisms costing around 80,000 pesos ($1,818) and took three months to build by robot experts. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
A gallery assistant poses with Cracked Egg (Magenta) by Jeff Koons on display at Christie's in London February 7, 2014. The sculpture is expected to earn 15 million GB pounds (24 million U.S. dollars) when it is auctioned in London, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2014
A man falls off the gostra, a pole covered in grease, during the celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show Dressed by grace at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan town, Guizhou province, China, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2014
A labourer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2014
A 41-year-old man going by the name of Chibatman rides his Chibatpod on the road in Chiba, east of Tokyo, August 31, 2014. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, came up with his moniker after adding a prefix of the first three letters of the city name, of which he roams on his three-wheeled motorcycle. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
A trader looks at Pete the Penguin of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 15, 2014. Sea World celebrated its 50th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the NYSE. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
An element of the installation Voyageurs by French artist Cedric Le Borgne sits atop building top at Place Bel Air in Geneva, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A kindergarten is seen surrounded by rubble at a demolition site in Xi'An, Shaanxi province, China, December 8, 2014. According to local government, the kindergarten has been running without license and will be forced to shut down. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian province, China, August 1, 2014. According to local media, the whale shark is five-metre-long and weighs over 2 tonnes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 03, 2014
Staff members dressed as newly-weds walk along a path as they display a 4100-meter-long wedding dress train trailed along shrubs, during a promotional event for a tourism valley in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 24, 2014. The long wedding dress train, which was 1.5-metre-wide, cost about 40,000 yuan (6,520 USD) and one month to make. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo, August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his super weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission.REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A competitor runs through a foam tunnel during the Brutal Run extreme obstacle course race in Budapest, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses, part of the Brighton Festival, with a street art performance on the seafront in Brighton, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California, August 20, 2014. The creation, which is five stories tall and five stories wide, has been seen floating in various cities around the world since 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya (L-R) tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
Police take part in an anti-terrorist exercise in Shanghai, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2014
A participant operates a homemade human-powered flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in the southern Indian city of Bangalore, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
College students cool themselves inside an inflatable pool during the summer heat, at their dormitory in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower after pictures, taken by a relic preservation enthusiast, were posted on the Internet, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Window cleaners, dressed in horse and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
