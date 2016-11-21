Pictures of the year: Oddly
A man lies on the floor with his head stuck in a washing machine in Fuzhou, China May 29, 2016. According to local media, the man was trying to figure out why the machine was not working when his head became trapped. Firefighters eventually cut the...more
A monkey catches knives as it balances on a board during a daily training session at a monkey farm in Baowan village, Xinye county of China�s central Henan province, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A competitor takes part in the 31st World Bog Snorkelling Championships, held annually at Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales, Britain August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31,2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Indian Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is...more
Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A special forces soldier waits to march in a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 9, 2016. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted...more
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese...more
Employees of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG take a selfie as they kiss HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot, at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The android, modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a...more
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan, April 14, 2016. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with...more
A 'Pokeburg' hamburger with the name 'Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, is pictured at Down N' Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2016. The restaurant sells a limited number of Pokeburgs per day, with the names...more
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavoured ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Sheep shearer Chris Kermond from Ballarat in the Australian state of Victoria rides a motorised 'esky' or drink cooler, while drinking a can of pre-mixed rum and cola at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, September 29, 2016....more
A milk custard bun made to resemble one of the popular Japanese "Kobitos" characters is squeezed during a display for the photographer at Dim Sum Icon restaurant in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Guangzhou Auto Show
Highlights from the Guangzhou Auto Show in China.
India This Week
A collection of some of our pictures from this week.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.