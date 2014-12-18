Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close