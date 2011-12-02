Pictures of the year: Science

Hubble's panchromatic vision, stretching from ultraviolet through near-infrared wavelengths, reveals a vibrant glow of young, blue star clusters and a glimpse into regions normally obscured by the dust in an image released on June 16, 2011. The warped shape of Centaurus A's disk of gas and dust is evidence of a past collision and merger with another galaxy. The resulting shockwaves cause hydrogen gas clouds to compress, triggering a firestorm of new star formation. At a distance of just over 11 million light-years, Centaurus REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration