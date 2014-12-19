Pictures of the year: Sports

Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats...more

Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai, March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more and more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats instead of mud to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games.

