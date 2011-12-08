Edition:
Pictures of the year: Technology

<p>A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, March 23, 2011.

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.

ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned, February 11, 2011.

An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011.

Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna, Spain, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna, Spain, May 17, 2011.

Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna, Spain, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>DARPA's Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 is shown in an artist's conception The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider is capable of reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA</p>

DARPA's Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 is shown in an artist's conception The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider is capable of reaching 20 times the speed of sound.

DARPA's Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 is shown in an artist's conception The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider is capable of reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

<p>A technician examines a mobile phone in a test room at the Market Surveilance Laboratories of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey, in Ankara, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

A technician examines a mobile phone in a test room at the Market Surveilance Laboratories of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey, in Ankara, June 9, 2011.

A technician examines a mobile phone in a test room at the Market Surveilance Laboratories of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey, in Ankara, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Touch at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Touch at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Touch at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool after a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool after a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011.

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool after a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport, April 18, 2011.

Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a drought-stricken cow in Wajir, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone </p>

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a drought-stricken cow in Wajir, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011.

An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a drought-stricken cow in Wajir, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone

<p>U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Greg Sundbeck (L), and Dr. Gregory Parker, Micro Air Vehicle team leader, observe a test flight of a U.S. Air Force drone in the microaviary lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Skip Peterson </p>

U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Greg Sundbeck (L), and Dr. Gregory Parker, Micro Air Vehicle team leader, observe a test flight of a U.S. Air Force drone in the microaviary lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, July 11,...more

U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Greg Sundbeck (L), and Dr. Gregory Parker, Micro Air Vehicle team leader, observe a test flight of a U.S. Air Force drone in the microaviary lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Skip Peterson

<p>A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain, October 4, 2011.

A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Scott Oosting (L) and Dave Tuxbury (R) go airborne with jetpacks providing human flight experiences in Key West, Florida, June 24, 2011. The flight apparatus is tethered by a 30-foot hose dragging a tiny boat with a pump that uses seawater as propellant. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal-Florida Keys News Bureau</p>

Scott Oosting (L) and Dave Tuxbury (R) go airborne with jetpacks providing human flight experiences in Key West, Florida, June 24, 2011. The flight apparatus is tethered by a 30-foot hose dragging a tiny boat with a pump that uses seawater as...more

Scott Oosting (L) and Dave Tuxbury (R) go airborne with jetpacks providing human flight experiences in Key West, Florida, June 24, 2011. The flight apparatus is tethered by a 30-foot hose dragging a tiny boat with a pump that uses seawater as propellant. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal-Florida Keys News Bureau

<p>Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne, October 11, 2011. Th simulator is the ultimate in fighter jet training tools, designed to reproduce reality exactly as a pilot sees it. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne, October 11, 2011. Th simulator...more

Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne, October 11, 2011. Th simulator is the ultimate in fighter jet training tools, designed to reproduce reality exactly as a pilot sees it. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , the capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , the capital of...more

Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , the capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne, August 17, 2011.

Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken, Germany, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken, Germany, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai...more

A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken, Germany, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011.

A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. Researchers surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way, without the use of invasive probes or blood tests. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. Researchers surrounded a normal hospital bed with an...more

Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. Researchers surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way, without the use of invasive probes or blood tests. REUTERS/Darren Staples

