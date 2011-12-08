Pictures of the year: Technology
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An opposition supporter holds up a laptop showing images of celebrations in Cairo's Tahrir Square, after Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak resigned, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna, Spain, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
Delegates hold up mobile devices during the Bilbao Web Summit in the Palacio Euskalduna, Spain, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
DARPA's Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 is shown in an artist's conception The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider is capable of reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
DARPA's Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 is shown in an artist's conception The unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider is capable of reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
A technician examines a mobile phone in a test room at the Market Surveilance Laboratories of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey, in Ankara, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A technician examines a mobile phone in a test room at the Market Surveilance Laboratories of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority of Turkey, in Ankara, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Touch at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holds up the new Kindle Touch at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool after a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool after a news conference in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport, April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a drought-stricken cow in Wajir, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
An aid worker using an iPad films the rotting carcass of a drought-stricken cow in Wajir, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Malone
U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Greg Sundbeck (L), and Dr. Gregory Parker, Micro Air Vehicle team leader, observe a test flight of a U.S. Air Force drone in the microaviary lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, July 11,...more
U.S. Air Force First Lieutenant Greg Sundbeck (L), and Dr. Gregory Parker, Micro Air Vehicle team leader, observe a test flight of a U.S. Air Force drone in the microaviary lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Skip Peterson
A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman walks at the new solar power plant "Gemasolar" the day of its inauguration in Fuentes de Andalucia, southern Spain, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Scott Oosting (L) and Dave Tuxbury (R) go airborne with jetpacks providing human flight experiences in Key West, Florida, June 24, 2011. The flight apparatus is tethered by a 30-foot hose dragging a tiny boat with a pump that uses seawater as...more
Scott Oosting (L) and Dave Tuxbury (R) go airborne with jetpacks providing human flight experiences in Key West, Florida, June 24, 2011. The flight apparatus is tethered by a 30-foot hose dragging a tiny boat with a pump that uses seawater as propellant. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal-Florida Keys News Bureau
Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne, October 11, 2011. Th simulator...more
Geert Matthys, research and development manager at Barco, a Belgian company specialising in high-definition projectors and displays, gives an explanation inside a fully immersive 360-degree flight simulator in Kuurne, October 11, 2011. Th simulator is the ultimate in fighter jet training tools, designed to reproduce reality exactly as a pilot sees it. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , the capital of...more
Asisstants working for Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, put a chair into his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao" before Zhang drives it during a safety test at Moshui Lake in Wuhan , the capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Visitors play ''Diablo'' at an exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken, Germany, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai...more
A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken, Germany, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. Researchers surrounded a normal hospital bed with an...more
Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. Researchers surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way, without the use of invasive probes or blood tests. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Occupy DC
The Occupy movement strikes K Street and the Capitol.
Pictures of the year: Technology
Our best tech photos from the past year.
Obama going grey?
A new study says the stress of the Oval Office does not appear to cut short the lives of U.S. presidents, and that most actually live longer than their peers.
Day of Ashura
Ashura is the most important day in the Shi'ite calendar.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.