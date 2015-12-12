Pictures of the year: Technology

A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The...more

A student (L) and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 7, 2015. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

