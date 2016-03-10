Pictures of the year: Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. ...more
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer signals at a dinghy with Afghan migrants at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Thousands of life vests left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech at an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded by migrants and refugees approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) shares a joke with Parliament Speaker Zoe Constantopoulou (L) and other lawmakers before a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee baby sleeps in a box at Geece's border with Macedonia near the village of Idomeni early morning September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek policeman pushes refugees behind a barrier at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee family arrives in front of a tavern at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Deserted grain silos are seen in front of the snowcapped Mount Olympus near the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Poppies are seen near a deserted metal construction close to the town of Larissa in Thessaly region, Greece April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee child is covered by thermal blanket in the port of Kos following a rescue mission off the Greek island August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 15,...more
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015....more
A demonstrator wears "No" stickers (Oxi) during an anti-austerity rally in Syntagma Square in Athens, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugee girl sits in a bus at a temporary registration camp during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Pakistani immigrants row their engineless dinghy, which was drifting out of control, in rough seas between Greece and Turkey, early May 30, 2015. Ahmad, one of the immigrants onboard the dinghy, said that they have been rowing for over five hours...more
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 23, 2015. ...more
Seven year-old Ariana, a Kurdish-Syrian immigrant, rests before crossing into Macedonia along with another 45 Syrian immigrants near the border Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek Orthodox priest covers his nose and mouth as he walks away from a forest fire close to Saint George church in an Athens neighborhood, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
26-year-old Azam from South Sudan stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Iranian migrant on hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut, stands on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia during a rain storm near the Greek village of Idomeni November 27, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the...more
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kitesurfers are seen in the background as abandoned life-jackets used by refugees that arrived this morning are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Kos August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A luxury yacht speeds as Iranian migrants paddle an engineless dinghy trying to cross a part of the Aegean sea from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Kos August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Two Syrian refugee students dry their documents at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan immigrant tries to send text messages to friends as he sits inside a wood factory across the street from a ferry terminal in the western Greek town of Patras April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Amoun, 70, a blind Palestinian refugee who lived in the town of Aleppo in Syria, rests on a beach moments after arriving along with another forty on a dinghy in the Greek island of Kos, crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece, August...more
A boat used by refugees and migrants to travel across the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast in the Greek island of Lesbos is seen at a beach November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
