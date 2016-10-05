Piercings and prayers
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with piercings on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with knives, spikes and gun barrels pierced through their cheeks take part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two umbrellas pierced on his face during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with spikes pierced through his cheeks takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with blades piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with piercings at her face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Festival of Durga
With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.
Human tower competition
Teams face-off in the biannual competition in Spain.
Girls for Hillary
Girls in the audience at Hillary Clinton's rallies.
Vintage bikes on the Eroica
On the first Sunday of October, thousands of cycling aficionados ride their vintage bikes through the lush green hillsides of Tuscany on the world famous...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.