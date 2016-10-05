Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 5, 2016 | 6:55pm IST

Piercings and prayers

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with piercings on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with piercings on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with piercings on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bike pierced on his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 11
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with knives, spikes and gun barrels pierced through their cheeks take part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with knives, spikes and gun barrels pierced through their cheeks take part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with knives, spikes and gun barrels pierced through their cheeks take part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two umbrellas pierced on his face during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two umbrellas pierced on his face during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two umbrellas pierced on his face during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with spikes pierced through his cheeks takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with spikes pierced through his cheeks takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine with spikes pierced through his cheeks takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with blades piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with blades piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with blades piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 11
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with piercings at her face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with piercings at her face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with piercings at her face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Festival of Durga

Festival of Durga

Next Slideshows

Festival of Durga

Festival of Durga

With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.

05 Oct 2016
Human tower competition

Human tower competition

Teams face-off in the biannual competition in Spain.

04 Oct 2016
Girls for Hillary

Girls for Hillary

Girls in the audience at Hillary Clinton's rallies.

04 Oct 2016
Vintage bikes on the Eroica

Vintage bikes on the Eroica

On the first Sunday of October, thousands of cycling aficionados ride their vintage bikes through the lush green hillsides of Tuscany on the world famous...

03 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast