Pig wrestling
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant carries a pig in the 'greased pig contest' at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant carries a pig to a box in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to pick up a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant tries to catch a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A participant celebrates at the "greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People wander around at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
