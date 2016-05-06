Pigeons light up New York skies
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them sit by their coops before becoming part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them fly overhead as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Duke Riley uses a flag and pole to direct pigeons with LED lights attached to them as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LED lights attached to pigeons leave light trails in the sky while they fly as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pigeons with LED lights attached to them land as part of the "Fly By Night" art installation by artist Duke Riley above Brooklyn, New York, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
