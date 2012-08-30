Pigeons take flight

Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes pigeons find their way using the sun and will sometimes wait several days for the right weather conditions before releasing his pigeons for a race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis