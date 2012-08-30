Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 30, 2012 | 11:15pm IST

Pigeons take flight

<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. Topcliffe club secretary Adwas has been racing since 1996 and spends 15 hours a week on her 100 pigeons. Over recent years, the club has dwindled to just nine members. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. Topcliffe club secretary Adwas has been racing since 1996 and spends 15 hours a week on her 100 pigeons. Over recent years, the club has dwindled to just nine...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas poses at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. Topcliffe club secretary Adwas has been racing since 1996 and spends 15 hours a week on her 100 pigeons. Over recent years, the club has dwindled to just nine members. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 20
<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas releases a pigeon at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
2 / 20
<p>Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. Ramsey who grew up racing pigeons with his father became the first person in Harrogate to win the cup last year after an 11 hour race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. Ramsey who grew up racing pigeons with his father became the first person in Harrogate to win the cup last year after an 11 hour race. REUTERS/Nigel...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey poses at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. Ramsey who grew up racing pigeons with his father became the first person in Harrogate to win the cup last year after an 11 hour race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
3 / 20
<p>Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Queens Cup winner Ian Ramsey cleans out his loft at his home in Harrogate, northern England February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 20
<p>Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Katie Adwas feeds birds at her loft in Knayton, northern England August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
5 / 20
<p>Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. 1200 pigeons are entered in the loft during March for &pound;100 ($160) each and then trained by loft keeper Jeremy Davies. The race from Hexham to Birtsmorton is 203 miles (327 km), taking the winning bird around 4 to 5 hours with prize money totalling &pound;55,000 ($87,000) and the winner receiving &pound;20,000 ($31,600). REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. 1200 pigeons are entered in the loft during March for £100 ($160) each and then trained by loft keeper Jeremy Davies. The race from...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Employees box and load racing pigeons for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. 1200 pigeons are entered in the loft during March for £100 ($160) each and then trained by loft keeper Jeremy Davies. The race from Hexham to Birtsmorton is 203 miles (327 km), taking the winning bird around 4 to 5 hours with prize money totalling £55,000 ($87,000) and the winner receiving £20,000 ($31,600). REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 20
<p>Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Boxed racing pigeons are prepared for loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 20
<p>Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons wait to be loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
8 / 20
<p>A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being scanned before loading for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
9 / 20
<p>A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
10 / 20
<p>A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon is being loaded for the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
11 / 20
<p>A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

A racing pigeon waits to be released from its racing box before starting his flight from Alnwick to its home loft across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
12 / 20
<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
13 / 20
<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
14 / 20
<p>The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

The last racing pigeon flies off after they were released from their racing boxes to start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes pigeons find their way using the sun and will sometimes wait several days for the right weather conditions before releasing his pigeons for a race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes...more

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Tony Meek poses for photographs after releasing 2,500 racing pigeons from their racing boxes on a flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. Meek, a former racehorse jockey, believes pigeons find their way using the sun and will sometimes wait several days for the right weather conditions before releasing his pigeons for a race. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
16 / 20
<p>Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon owners react as the first pigeons arrive back during the One Loft race at Birtsmorton, central England August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
17 / 20
<p>Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Racing pigeons are released from their racing boxes as they start their flight from Alnwick to their home lofts across Yorkshire and Humberside in northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
18 / 20
<p>Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Pigeon fancier Norman Perry of Port Talbot, Wales poses for photographers with his Supreme Champion winner in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
19 / 20
<p>Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, August 30, 2012

Rosettes for winners are seen in the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Whacky Wheels

Whacky Wheels

Next Slideshows

Whacky Wheels

Whacky Wheels

Pictures of strange, weird and glitzy cars and bikes.

30 Aug 2012
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

30 Aug 2012
Paul Ryan fashion

Paul Ryan fashion

Women's Wear Daily called his choice of square-toed shoes "one of the most grievous mistakes a man can make," and GQ called Ryan's black suit a "suburban dad...

30 Aug 2012
Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

Brazil’s Yawalapiti tribe holds a ritual over several days to honor, in death, two people of great importance.

29 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast