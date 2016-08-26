Edition:
Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

A Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual lucha libre pilgrimage in Mexico City. The patron saint of these wrestlers is Our Lady of Guadalupe. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A child wearing a Mexican wrestler's mask takes part in the annual pilgrimage. There are two annual pilgrimages, one in August and another in December. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Mexican wrestlers take part in their annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe. One reason the wrestlers make the pilgrimage is to honor their Virgin and to thank her for good health, work, and what they have achieved. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Mexican wrestler known as Chessman poses for a photograph as he arrives to the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe. It's believed the tradition began in the 1940s or 1950s when lucha libre wrestling started in Mexico, with the iconic wrestlers El Santo, Blue Demon and others. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Mexican wrestler known as Monster sits inside a bus as fans look on. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A child wearing a wrestler's costume poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Mexican wrestler known as Psycho sits inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Mexican wrestler known as Parka rests on the floor during the annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A child wearing a Mexican wrestler's mask takes part in an annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Mexican wrestler known as Monster sits with other wrestlers on a bus during their annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A Mexican wrestler carries a child wearing a wrestler's mask as they take part in the annual pilgrimage. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
