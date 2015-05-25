Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio
Pilgrims crowd around the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio during...more
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims pray in Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims push a carriage as they cross Quema river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrim, Maria Jose Valencia, 38, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims attend an outdoor mass in the village of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims en route to the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim holds a boy in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims make a stop on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim holds a girl as a man plays music on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood push a cart on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims sing and dance on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim drinks a bottle of beer next to some friends on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims are seen in a carriage on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace and cry after crossing Guadalquivir river on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim from the Fuengirola brotherhood sits on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood pray as they cross Guadalquivir river on a boat on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrim, Inma Jurado, 36, poses for a portrait on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood stand on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim stands before starting her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood sit on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims from the Fuengirola brotherhood embrace on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Coria del Rio, southern Spain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Pilgrims of La Puebla del Rio brotherhood make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim speaks on the phone as she takes a rest on her way to the shrine of El Rocio in Aznalcazar, southern Spain May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A pilgrim lights a candle in the shrine of El Rocio in Almonte, southern Spain May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
