Pin passion in Rio
Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. A spectator sport is already well under way at the Rio Olympics: pin trading. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pin trader stands outside the main press centre. Sports fans, journalists, and memorabilia enthusiasts have already gathered at the gates of the Olympic Park to take part in a collecting obsession that stretches back decades. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. Sidney Marantz has been trading pins since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and says he has made thousands of trades over the last half century. "Well I've...more
Pin traders gather in Olympic Park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. The trade itself doesn't usually involve an exchange of money, except for extremely rare pins. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The French Rugby sevens Olympic team's pins. But Marantz said he just enjoys taking part in a social element of the Games that has existed almost as long as the games themselves. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pin trader shows his collection ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. "Some people won't trade unless they get something they need or want; either to sell it or put it in their collection," said Marantz. "I don't sell but...more
A pin trader shows his collection ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pin trader shows a Christ the Redeemer Olympic pin ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pin trader displays his pins ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A pin trader shows a Christ the Redeemer Olympic pin ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
