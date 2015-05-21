Pipeline ruptures in California
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. A pipeline ruptured along the scenic California coastline on Tuesday, spilling some 21,000 gallons (79,000 liters) of oil into the ocean and...more
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. ...more
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil refinery is seen near an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil leak that caused a slick in the Pacific Ocean along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Pope in the wind
Popes over the years struggle with the wind.
Gunfight in Waco
A shootout among rival bikers leaves nine dead and 18 wounded in Texas.
Among alpacas
A British woman follows her dreams of breeding alpacas to Portugal.
Blind track meet
Over 80 students from five different schools for the blind participated in the event.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.