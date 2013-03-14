Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 14, 2013 | 9:00pm IST

Pippa Middleton's style

<p>Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (R), the sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts while watching the first race with an unidentified companion at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
2 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the gallery at the U.S. Open tournament in New York September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 15
<p>The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

The sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, leaves Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Centre Court during a rain break at the Queen's Club Championships in west London June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their brother James, arrive on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 15
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrives with her sister Pippa Middleton (centre L) on Centre Court for the men's singles final tennis match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (C), sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
8 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28,...more

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives on Centre Court before the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Melinda Czink of Hungary at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton (R), sister of Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the central court during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
10 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton and her brother James (R) leave after visiting their sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the King Edward VII hospital in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
11 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
12 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, walks to escort Kate at Westminster Abbey before her sister's marriage to Britain's Prince William in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of the fiancee of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, attends the wedding of Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at Alnwick Castle in Alnwick, northeast England February 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 15
<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Thursday, March 14, 2013

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses for photographers to promote her first book "Celebrate", on the subject of party planning, in London October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Next Slideshows

Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina is elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

14 Mar 2013
Catholics of Latin America

Catholics of Latin America

Latin America is the home of newly elected Pope Francis, as well as where 42 percent of the world's Catholics live.

14 Mar 2013
Ladies Day

Ladies Day

Fashionistas are out in full force, sporting their voluminous hats for Cheltenham Festival's Ladies Day.

13 Mar 2013
Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom

A look at birds and animals in India’s wildlife sanctuaries and zoos.

13 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast