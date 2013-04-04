Pistol-packing judge
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, works inside his room before hearing a case at the Regional Trial Court in Manila March 5, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, favors...more
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, works inside his room before hearing a case at the Regional Trial Court in Manila March 5, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, favors arming Filipino judges to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants and criminal syndicates whose members were sent to jail. There have been recent cases of deadly courtroom shootings in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
