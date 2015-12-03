Edition:
Pistorius found guilty of murder

Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Pistorius's conviction for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been scaled up to murder from culpable homicide by South Africa's top appeals court. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Pistorius's conviction for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been scaled up to murder from culpable homicide by South Africa's top appeals court.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2013
Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Pistorius's conviction for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been scaled up to murder from culpable homicide by South Africa's top appeals court. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. Pistorius could now be sent back to jail for at least 15 years for shooting Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day 2013. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. Pistorius could now be sent back to jail for at least 15 years for shooting Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day 2013.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. Pistorius could now be sent back to jail for at least 15 years for shooting Steenkamp dead on Valentine's Day 2013. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
Judge Eric Leach delivers his judgement in the Oscar Pistorius case in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool

Judge Eric Leach delivers his judgement in the Oscar Pistorius case in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Judge Eric Leach delivers his judgement in the Oscar Pistorius case in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool
June Steenkamp (C), mother of Reeva Steenkamp sits in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool

June Steenkamp (C), mother of Reeva Steenkamp sits in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
June Steenkamp (C), mother of Reeva Steenkamp sits in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Pretorius/Pool
Pistorius (L) arrives at a Pretoria police station to perform community service, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pistorius (L) arrives at a Pretoria police station to perform community service, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Pistorius (L) arrives at a Pretoria police station to perform community service, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2014
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
Pistorius (C) enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pistorius (C) enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Pistorius (C) enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Pistorius (front L) holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Pistorius (front L) holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Pistorius (front L) holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp attend the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp attend the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
June and Barry Steenkamp, parents of Reeva Steenkamp attend the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
A member of the defence legal team reaches out toPistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

A member of the defence legal team reaches out toPistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 6, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A member of the defence legal team reaches out toPistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies during the fourth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Barry Steenkamp is consoled by his wife June during the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

Barry Steenkamp is consoled by his wife June during the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Barry Steenkamp is consoled by his wife June during the sentencing hearing of Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
Pistorius (C) leaves after listening to the closing arguments in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pistorius (C) leaves after listening to the closing arguments in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
Pistorius (C) leaves after listening to the closing arguments in his murder trial at the high court in Pretoria August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Pistorius (R) is comforted by his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, before the verdict in his trial is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Pistorius (R) is comforted by his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, before the verdict in his trial is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
Pistorius (R) is comforted by his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, before the verdict in his trial is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
Jane Steenkamp is comforted by an unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Jane Steenkamp is comforted by an unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Jane Steenkamp is comforted by an unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool
Pistorius (C) arrives at court ahead of the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pistorius (C) arrives at court ahead of the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2014
Pistorius (C) arrives at court ahead of the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock ahead of the second day of the trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Pistorius (R) is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pistorius (R) is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, April 14, 2014
Pistorius (R) is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2013
The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police crime scene tape marks off the home of Pistorius in Pretoria February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

Police crime scene tape marks off the home of Pistorius in Pretoria February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013
Police crime scene tape marks off the home of Pistorius in Pretoria February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013
Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2011
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
