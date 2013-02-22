Pistorius murder charge
Oscar Pistorius is pictured through a car window as he leaves court after he was granted bail, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of Oscar Pistorius celebrate outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Oscar Pistorius stands at the dock before the start of proceedings at a Pretoria magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A supporter of Oscar Pistorius celebrates outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Relatives of Oscar Pistorius hug each other ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People listen to a live radio broadcast of the judgement in Oscar Pistorius's bail hearing outside the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
State Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks at the bathroom plan of Oscar Pistorius' house during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius's father Henke reacts as he awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Investigating officer Hilton Botha, the lead detective in the Oscar Pistorius murder case, sits in court during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee reacts at the end of his court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A mourner leaves, holding a picture of model Reeva Steenkamp, after her memorial service at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings while his brother Carl (L) looks on, in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee and brother Carl await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
June Steenkamp (C, in grey) is comforted after the memorial service for her daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Springbok rugby player Francois Hougaard arrives at a memorial service for model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Barry Steenkamp leaves after a memorial service for his daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man walks past posters of newspapers with a headline that refers to South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius at a newspaper stall outside court in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele
Police crime scene tape marks off the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
A newspaper vendor sets up his stall outside court ahead of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius' court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police vehicles are parked outside the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein
South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
