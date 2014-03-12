Pitcher Women
A woman carries a pitcher containing drinking water on her head on the outskirts of Jammu March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Women carry metal pitchers containing drinking water to their homes at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Five-year-old Joshiya carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A woman carries metal pitchers filled with water from a nearby well at Badarganj village, in Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, May...more
Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women carry earthen pitchers after filling them with water from a pit on the river bank of the Ganges in Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women carrying empty pitchers walk to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl carries metal pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A villager carries a metal pitcher filled with drinking water supplied by a government-run water tanker in Barara village, about 225 km northwest from Ahmedabad May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Nomad women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water on the banks of river Balol on the outskirts of Jammu October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A woman carries pitchers filled with drinking water after filling them from a water tanker at the coastal region of Chellanam, 30 km (19 miles) from Kochi, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A woman carries pitchers of water near Umaid Bhawan at Jodhpur in Rajasthan March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
A girl carries a metal pitcher through an empty road during a 12-hour shut down in Kolkata October 9, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A woman carries a metal pitcher to collect drinking water in a flooded road in Ghatal 100 km west of Calcutta August 19, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
