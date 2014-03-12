Edition:
Pitcher Women

<p>A woman carries a pitcher containing drinking water on her head on the outskirts of Jammu March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Women carry metal pitchers containing drinking water to their homes at Merta district in Rajasthan February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Five-year-old Joshiya carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A woman carries metal pitchers filled with water from a nearby well at Badarganj village, in Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Women carry earthen pitchers after filling them with water from a pit on the river bank of the Ganges in Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Women carrying empty pitchers walk to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A girl carries metal pitchers filled with drinking water after visiting a well at Meni village in Gujarat April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A villager carries a metal pitcher filled with drinking water supplied by a government-run water tanker in Barara village, about 225 km northwest from Ahmedabad May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>Nomad women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water on the banks of river Balol on the outskirts of Jammu October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A woman carries pitchers filled with drinking water after filling them from a water tanker at the coastal region of Chellanam, 30 km (19 miles) from Kochi, July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A woman carries pitchers of water near Umaid Bhawan at Jodhpur in Rajasthan March 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A girl carries a metal pitcher through an empty road during a 12-hour shut down in Kolkata October 9, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

<p>A woman carries a metal pitcher to collect drinking water in a flooded road in Ghatal 100 km west of Calcutta August 19, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

